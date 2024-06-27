Neil Young and Crazy Horse have announced the cancellation of their remaining 2024 tour dates due to the band members’ recent illnesses.

The decision was shared in a post on Young’s official website on Wednesday. The statement read:

“The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far. GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST! When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break. We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Health is #1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you…. and for us. With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse….. Neil, Micah, Ralph, and Billy.”

The canceled tour dates include seven shows in Canada and several gigs in the United States. Additionally, Southern California’s Ohana Festival, scheduled for September 27-28, confirmed on social media that Young and Crazy Horse would no longer be headlining.

We are sad to announce that Neil Young with Crazy Horse will no longer be performing at Ohana Festival 2024. Please stay tuned for a lineup update coming as soon as possible; in the meantime, we are wishing the band a speedy recovery 🧡 pic.twitter.com/wc6HI2OcYx — The Ohana Fest (@TheOhanaFest) June 27, 2024

The Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, is also seeking a new headliner following the cancellation.

We are wishing Neil Young and team all our best. Stay tuned for a replacement announcement. pic.twitter.com/wCQY65IR5L — Bourbon & Beyond (@BourbonNBeyond) June 26, 2024

The Love Earth Tour marked the band’s first tour in over a decade, which was successfully launched earlier this year. Before hitting the road, Neil Young, 78, and Crazy Horse had released a new nine-track record in April, Fu##in’ Up.