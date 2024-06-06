Multi-platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated rapper Ice Spice announced her first-ever global trek: the “Y2K! World Tour.” Special guests RIOTUSA and Cash Cobain are set to join her on all North American dates.

The North American leg is slated to begin in Washington, D.C. on July 30 at The Anthem. From there, Ice Spice is scheduled to make stops in Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and Atlanta before wrapping-up on August 3 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater.

Before Ice Spice begins her North American run, The “Y2K! World Tour” is set to kick off in Europe with several festival performances, including the Roskilde Festival in Denmark, Rolling Loud Europe in Austria, and the Wireless Festival in London.

An artist presale will begin on Thursday, June 6, at 8 a.m. local time, with additional presales running throughout the week. General on-sale tickets will be available at IceSpiceMusic.com starting Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. local time. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program.

Ice Spice’s tour coincides with the release of her debut album, Y2K!, set for release on July 26. The singer’s new album will feature her latest single, “Gimmie A Light.” Notably, The “Barbie World” singer has collaborated with artists like PinkPantheress, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift and has starred in campaigns for brands like SKIMS and Dunkin’.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Ice Spice Tickets

Ice Spice tickets at MEGAseats

Ice Spice tickets at icespicemusic.com

Ice Spice tickets at StubHub

Ice Spice tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Ice Spice tickets at Vivid Seats

Y2K! World Tour Dates

Thu Jul 04 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

Fri Jul 05 – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival

Sun Jul 07 – Vienna, Austria – Rolling Loud Europe

Thu Jul 11 – Costinesti, Romania – Beach, Please! Festival

Fri Jul 12 – London, UK – Wireless Festival

Sat Jul 13 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld

Thu Jul 18 – Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival

Tue Jul 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Thu Aug 01 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Fri Aug 02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Sun Aug 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Aug 06 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed Aug 14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sat Aug 17 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Aug 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Wed Aug 21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Fri Aug 23 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Sun Aug 25 – Dallas, TX –The Factory Deep Ellum

Mon Aug 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Aug 31 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater