Multi-platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated rapper Ice Spice announced her first-ever global trek: the “Y2K! World Tour.” Special guests RIOTUSA and Cash Cobain are set to join her on all North American dates.
The North American leg is slated to begin in Washington, D.C. on July 30 at The Anthem. From there, Ice Spice is scheduled to make stops in Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and Atlanta before wrapping-up on August 3 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater.
Before Ice Spice begins her North American run, The “Y2K! World Tour” is set to kick off in Europe with several festival performances, including the Roskilde Festival in Denmark, Rolling Loud Europe in Austria, and the Wireless Festival in London.
An artist presale will begin on Thursday, June 6, at 8 a.m. local time, with additional presales running throughout the week. General on-sale tickets will be available at IceSpiceMusic.com starting Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. local time. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program.
Ice Spice’s tour coincides with the release of her debut album, Y2K!, set for release on July 26. The singer’s new album will feature her latest single, “Gimmie A Light.” Notably, The “Barbie World” singer has collaborated with artists like PinkPantheress, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift and has starred in campaigns for brands like SKIMS and Dunkin’.
A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Ice Spice Tickets
Ice Spice tickets at MEGAseats
Ice Spice tickets at icespicemusic.com
Ice Spice tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Ice Spice tickets at Vivid Seats
Y2K! World Tour Dates
Thu Jul 04 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival
Fri Jul 05 – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival
Sun Jul 07 – Vienna, Austria – Rolling Loud Europe
Thu Jul 11 – Costinesti, Romania – Beach, Please! Festival
Fri Jul 12 – London, UK – Wireless Festival
Sat Jul 13 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld
Thu Jul 18 – Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival
Tue Jul 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Thu Aug 01 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
Fri Aug 02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Sun Aug 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue Aug 06 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Wed Aug 14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Sat Aug 17 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Mon Aug 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Wed Aug 21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
Fri Aug 23 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
Sun Aug 25 – Dallas, TX –The Factory Deep Ellum
Mon Aug 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Aug 31 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater