Heavy metal legends do not slow down — after wrapping the North American run of their “Invincible Shield Tour” and performing across Europe, Judas Priest will head out on the second leg of their North American trek, which is slated to begin in the fall. Swedish band Sabaton will join them again on all dates.

The new set kicks-off September 13 at Montreal’s Bell Centre, stretching out to Milwaukee, Sioux Falls, Spokane, Portland, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, and more before concluding in Irving, Texas on October 26 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Before embarking on the fall run, Judas Priest will take perform in European cities like Madrid, Copenhagen, Oslo, Berlin, Bucharest, Athens, and more before wrapping-up in Istanbul, Turkey on July 24.

One of the greatest metal outfits of all-time is hitting the road in support of their latest album, Invincible Shield, which was delivered in March. Upon its release, the album landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France and No. 8 in Italy.

Judas Priest dropped 19 studio albums throughout their 50-year career from 1974 through 2024. They gained mainstream attention with their sixth studio album, British Steel, in 1980, and dropped iconic records like Screaming for Vengeance, Firepower, Defenders of the Faith, Painkiller, and Redeemer Of Souls.

To date, the band sold over 50 million records so far, including 11 top 30 albums in the U.K., with eleven consecutive albums certified gold, platinum, or higher by the RIAA in the U.S. In 2022, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame via the Award for Musical Excellence.

In an interview with the 96.1 The Rocket radio station, Ian Hill commented on the first leg of the band’s U.S. tour that kicked off earlier this year.

“You’re looking down into the audience, and there’s a hell of a lot of young people there — probably dragged initially, screaming and yelling by the parents, but they’re loving it,” he said.

“They’re getting into it. They’re loving it. They wear the t-shirts. They know the words to the songs, which is amazing. And I think there’s a great future for the genre. And, like I say, it’s good news for us all.”

Find various ticket purchasing options and Judas Priest’s complete tour schedule across Europe and North America below:

Judas Priest 2024 European & North American Tour Dates

06/13 – Barcelona, ES @ Santi Jordi Club

06/15 – Pamplona, ES @ Navarra Arena I Nafarroa Arena

06/17 – Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre

06/19 – Cartagena, ES @ Parque El Batel

06/21 – Dessel, BE @ Plein Air

06/23 – Nancy, FR @ Zenith Open Air

06/26 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

06/28 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock

07/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Max-schmeling-halle

07/04 – Nurnberg, DE @ Arena Nurnberger Versicherung

07/06 – Ballenstedt, DE @ Germany Rockharz Festival

07/08 – Mannheim, DE @ Sap Arena

07/10 – Dresden, DE @ Messehalle

07/12 – Vizovice, CZ @ Masters of Rock

07/13 – Dunaújváros, HU @ Rockmaraton

07/17 – Bucharest, RO @ Metalhead Meeting

07/18 – Sofia, BG @ Arena Sofia Hall

07/21 – Athens, GR @ Release Festival

07/24 – İstanbul, TR @ Parkorman

09/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

09/14 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort *

09/17 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

09/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre *

09/21 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse *

09/22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center *

09/24 – Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center Arena *

09/25 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena *

09/27 – Rockford, IL @ BMO Center *

09/29 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/01 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena *

10/03 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark *

10/05 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center *

10/06 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

10/09 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena *

10/10 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds *

10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/13 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater *

10/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood *

10/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

10/20 – Loveland, CO @ Blue Arena *

10/22 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land *

10/24 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

10/26 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

* = w/ Sabaton