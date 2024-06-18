Justin Timberlake was arrested on Tuesday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated, according to multiple reports. The pop star is currently on the road for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, with shows in Chicago and New York in the next week. It is unclear at this time whether or not any upcoming dates will be impacted.
BREAKING: Justin Timberlake has been arrested and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York’s Long Island, an AP source says. https://t.co/wi4LSxFeer
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2024
According to court records, Timberlake was observed “operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition” at around 12:38 a.m. He driving a 2025 BMW and was stopped by police after allegedly driving through a stop sign and being observed failing to maintain his lane of travel. After being stopped, he told police he “had one martini and I followed my friends home,” but the officers said his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy“ and there was a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” emanating from his breath.
He refused a chemical test three times, and was placed under arrest. He was released without bail on Tuesday morning following his arraignment on charges related to the alleged intoxication, as well as being cited for running the stop sign and the lane violation. He has a court date scheduled for July 26, the same night of a scheduled show at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Timberlake has ten more shows scheduled for late June and early July on his current tour, with two shows each in Chicago, New York, and Boston in the next two weeks. Single shows in Baltimore, Hershey, PA, Cleveland, and Lexington Kentucky close this first segment of the tour out, assuming those are not postponed or cancelled in the wake of this incident.
As of Tuesday evening, all upcoming tour dates are still showing up as expected on venue and ticket sales websites, with numerous tickets available – including many surged with “platinum” prices despite the short time to the event date.
European dates on the tour begin in late July, with cities including London, Berlin, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam planned on the route. Timberlake’s tour is scheduled to then return to North America for shows in October through December.
TicketNews will update this breaking story as more details are available on any potential impact to Justin Timberlake’s upcoming shows.
Justin Timberlake Upcoming Tour Dates
June 21 – Chicago, IL | United Center
June 22 – Chicago, IL | United Center
June 25 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
June 26 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
June 29 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
June 30 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
July 3 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
July 4 – Hershey, PA | Hershey Park Stadium
July 7 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 9 – Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena
July 26 – Krakow, PL | Tauron Arena Krakow
July 27 – Krakow, PL | Tauron Arena Krakow
July 30 – Berlin, DE | UBER Arena
July 31 – Berlin, DE | UBER Arena
August 3 – Antwerp, BE | Sportpaleis
August 4 – Antwerp, BE | Sportpaleis
August 7 – Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena Birmingham
August 8 – Manchester, UK | Co-op Live
August 11 – London, UK | The O2
August 12 – London, UK | The O2
August 15 – Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome
August 16 – Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome
August 19 – Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome
August 21 – Munich, DE | Olympiahalle
August 22 – Munich, DE | Olympiahalle
August 25 – Cologne, DE | Lanxess Arena
August 26 – Cologne, DE | Lanxess Arena
August 29 – Copenhagen, DK | Royal Arena
August 30 – Copenhagen, DK | Royal Arena
September 2 – Stockholm, SE | Tele2 Arena
September 4 – Hamburg, DE | Barclays Arena
September 6 – Lyon-Décines, FR | LDLC Arena
September 7 – Lyon-Décines, FR | LDLC Arena
October 4 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre
October 7 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
October 8 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
October 11 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
October 13 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
October 17 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
October 18 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
October 21 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center
October 23 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena
October 25 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
October 27 – Chicago, IL | United Center
October 28 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum
October 31 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
November 2 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena
November 8 – Sunrise, FL | Amerant Bank Arena
November 9 – Orlando, FL | Kia Center
November 12 – Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
November 14 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
November 16 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
November 19 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
November 20 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center
November 23 – Memphis, TN | FedExForum
November 25 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
December 2 – Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center
December 4 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center
December 6 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
December 8 – Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena
December 10 – North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena
December 12 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
December 14 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
December 16 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
December 19 – St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
December 20 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center