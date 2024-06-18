Justin Timberlake was arrested on Tuesday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated, according to multiple reports. The pop star is currently on the road for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, with shows in Chicago and New York in the next week. It is unclear at this time whether or not any upcoming dates will be impacted.

BREAKING: Justin Timberlake has been arrested and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York’s Long Island, an AP source says. https://t.co/wi4LSxFeer — The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2024

According to court records, Timberlake was observed “operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition” at around 12:38 a.m. He driving a 2025 BMW and was stopped by police after allegedly driving through a stop sign and being observed failing to maintain his lane of travel. After being stopped, he told police he “had one martini and I followed my friends home,” but the officers said his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy“ and there was a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” emanating from his breath.

He refused a chemical test three times, and was placed under arrest. He was released without bail on Tuesday morning following his arraignment on charges related to the alleged intoxication, as well as being cited for running the stop sign and the lane violation. He has a court date scheduled for July 26, the same night of a scheduled show at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Timberlake has ten more shows scheduled for late June and early July on his current tour, with two shows each in Chicago, New York, and Boston in the next two weeks. Single shows in Baltimore, Hershey, PA, Cleveland, and Lexington Kentucky close this first segment of the tour out, assuming those are not postponed or cancelled in the wake of this incident.

As of Tuesday evening, all upcoming tour dates are still showing up as expected on venue and ticket sales websites, with numerous tickets available – including many surged with “platinum” prices despite the short time to the event date.

European dates on the tour begin in late July, with cities including London, Berlin, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam planned on the route. Timberlake’s tour is scheduled to then return to North America for shows in October through December.

TicketNews will update this breaking story as more details are available on any potential impact to Justin Timberlake’s upcoming shows.

Justin Timberlake Upcoming Tour Dates

June 21 – Chicago, IL | United Center

June 22 – Chicago, IL | United Center

June 25 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

June 26 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

June 29 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

June 30 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

July 3 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

July 4 – Hershey, PA | Hershey Park Stadium

July 7 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 9 – Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena

July 26 – Krakow, PL | Tauron Arena Krakow

July 27 – Krakow, PL | Tauron Arena Krakow

July 30 – Berlin, DE | UBER Arena

July 31 – Berlin, DE | UBER Arena

August 3 – Antwerp, BE | Sportpaleis

August 4 – Antwerp, BE | Sportpaleis

August 7 – Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena Birmingham

August 8 – Manchester, UK | Co-op Live

August 11 – London, UK | The O2

August 12 – London, UK | The O2

August 15 – Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome

August 16 – Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome

August 19 – Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome

August 21 – Munich, DE | Olympiahalle

August 22 – Munich, DE | Olympiahalle

August 25 – Cologne, DE | Lanxess Arena

August 26 – Cologne, DE | Lanxess Arena

August 29 – Copenhagen, DK | Royal Arena

August 30 – Copenhagen, DK | Royal Arena

September 2 – Stockholm, SE | Tele2 Arena

September 4 – Hamburg, DE | Barclays Arena

September 6 – Lyon-Décines, FR | LDLC Arena

September 7 – Lyon-Décines, FR | LDLC Arena

October 4 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre

October 7 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

October 8 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

October 11 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

October 13 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

October 17 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

October 18 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

October 21 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center

October 23 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena

October 25 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

October 27 – Chicago, IL | United Center

October 28 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

October 31 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

November 2 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

November 8 – Sunrise, FL | Amerant Bank Arena

November 9 – Orlando, FL | Kia Center

November 12 – Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

November 14 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

November 16 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

November 19 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

November 20 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center

November 23 – Memphis, TN | FedExForum

November 25 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

December 2 – Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

December 4 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

December 6 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

December 8 – Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena

December 10 – North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

December 12 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

December 14 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

December 16 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

December 19 – St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

December 20 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center