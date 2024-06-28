Major League Soccer (MLS) is poised to surpass its record-breaking 2023 season attendance numbers.

The 2024 regular season, which began in February and is set to run until October, has seen unprecedented attendance figures. 6.5 million fans have already attended matches in 2024, an increase of 725,000 fans compared to the same point last season.

Five matches have drawn crowds of 60,000 or more, while six additional games have seen attendances of 50,000 or higher. Another 15 matches have welcomed over 40,000 fans each. These numbers reflect a 13% increase in attendance compared to the same date in 2023.

One of the factors attributed to 25 out of the 29 MLS clubs experiencing higher numbers than the previous season is the consistency in scheduling and games predominantly played on Saturday nights. Another factor is the interest in Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami CF, drawing in massive crowds wherever he plays.

Earlier this year, Messi and his Inter Miami CF team played against Sporting Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium, attracting 72,610 fans, marking the fourth-largest standalone crowd in MLS history. Additionally, 65,612 fans attended Gillette Stadium for Inter Miami’s match against the New England Revolution. These attendance figures set new records for both Sporting KC and the Revolution.

Looking ahead, the momentum for soccer in North America shows no signs of slowing down. The United States is set to host the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, while the 2026 men’s FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada.