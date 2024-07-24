The deathcore group Fit for an Autopsy is heading out on a tour this fall in support of their forthcoming seventh studio record.

The 25-date trek will kick-off at The Palladium in Worcester on October 18, followed by gigs at Dallas’ Granada Theater, Baltimore Soundstage, the Summit in Denver, and Chicago’s Metro, stopping in cities along the way like St. Petersburg, Mesa, Wichita, Minneapolis, and Detroit. New Haven, Connecticut will wrap-up the run on November 17 at Toad’s Place.

Throughout the jaunt, Bodysnatcher will provide direct support, with Distant, Sylosis, and Judiciary opening the show.

The Joe Badolato-fronted group will be touring in support of their forthcoming record The Nothing That Is, due on October 25. The record’s lead single and opening track “Hostage” will arrive July 26.

“‘The Nothing That Is’ is a full realization of our identity and intention,” the band said in a press release. “Every song on the record serves a purpose, and it feels like our most dynamic and powerful album to date. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

The Nothing That Is will follow 2022’s Oh What The Future Holds, which garnered attention for tracks “Far from Heaven,” “Two Towers,” and “A Higher Level of Hate.” The group, which arrived on the scene in 2011 with The Process of Human Extermination, is best-known for heavy-hitting songs like “The Sea of Tragic Beasts” and “Warfare” from 2019’s The Sea of Tragic Beasts.

Presale tickets to the band’s upcoming tour are currently underway, while a general on sale is set to take place Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Find Fit for an Autopsy’s full list of tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Fit for an Autopsy | ‘The Nothing That Is’ US Tour 2024

10/18 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

10/25 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/26 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Banyan Live

10/28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

10/30 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

11/01 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

11/02 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

11/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/05 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazón

11/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/09 – Denver, CO @ Summit

11/10 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

11/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

11/13 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/14 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

11/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/16 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

11/17 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place