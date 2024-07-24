The deathcore group Fit for an Autopsy is heading out on a tour this fall in support of their forthcoming seventh studio record.
The 25-date trek will kick-off at The Palladium in Worcester on October 18, followed by gigs at Dallas’ Granada Theater, Baltimore Soundstage, the Summit in Denver, and Chicago’s Metro, stopping in cities along the way like St. Petersburg, Mesa, Wichita, Minneapolis, and Detroit. New Haven, Connecticut will wrap-up the run on November 17 at Toad’s Place.
Throughout the jaunt, Bodysnatcher will provide direct support, with Distant, Sylosis, and Judiciary opening the show.
The Joe Badolato-fronted group will be touring in support of their forthcoming record The Nothing That Is, due on October 25. The record’s lead single and opening track “Hostage” will arrive July 26.
“‘The Nothing That Is’ is a full realization of our identity and intention,” the band said in a press release. “Every song on the record serves a purpose, and it feels like our most dynamic and powerful album to date. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”
The Nothing That Is will follow 2022’s Oh What The Future Holds, which garnered attention for tracks “Far from Heaven,” “Two Towers,” and “A Higher Level of Hate.” The group, which arrived on the scene in 2011 with The Process of Human Extermination, is best-known for heavy-hitting songs like “The Sea of Tragic Beasts” and “Warfare” from 2019’s The Sea of Tragic Beasts.
Presale tickets to the band’s upcoming tour are currently underway, while a general on sale is set to take place Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Find Fit for an Autopsy’s full list of tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:
10/18 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
10/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
10/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/25 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/26 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Banyan Live
10/28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
10/30 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
11/01 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
11/02 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
11/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
11/05 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/06 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazón
11/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/09 – Denver, CO @ Summit
11/10 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive
11/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
11/13 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
11/14 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
11/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/16 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
11/17 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place