Kehlani is getting ready for her newly announced “Crash World Tour,” set to take place over 31 cities. Special guests FLO and Anycia are slated to provide support.

The tour is scheduled to begin on September 4 at the Armory in Minneapolis, MN. From there, the singer is slated to make stops in various cities such as Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, New Orleans, Miami, Dallas, and Las Vegas before her final performance on November 2 in San Francisco at Chase Center.

The tour announcement comes following the release of Kehlani’s new album, Crash, which follows the release of her third album, Blue Water Road, released in 2022.

Kehlani has collaborated with numerous artists such as Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Burna Boy, and Calvin Harris. She has also performed at Coachella and Voodoo Music Fest.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program beginning Tuesday, July 23, at 2:00 p.m. local time until Thursday, July 25, at 11:59 p.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 26, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

Crash World North American Tour Dates

Wed Sep 04 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Fri Sep 06 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Tue Sep 10 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sat Sep 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Wed Sep 18 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

Fri Sep 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Sep 21 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Mon Sep 23 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre

Tue Sep 24 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 25 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Fri Sep 27 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Sat Sep 28 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Tue Oct 01 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Wed Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 08 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Fri Oct 11 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat Oct 12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Tue Oct 15 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Wed Oct 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at The Complex

Fri Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 19 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Mon Oct 21 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Wed Oct 23 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

Fri Oct 25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sat Oct 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

Tue Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Nov 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center