Kehlani is getting ready for her newly announced “Crash World Tour,” set to take place over 31 cities. Special guests FLO and Anycia are slated to provide support.
The tour is scheduled to begin on September 4 at the Armory in Minneapolis, MN. From there, the singer is slated to make stops in various cities such as Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, New Orleans, Miami, Dallas, and Las Vegas before her final performance on November 2 in San Francisco at Chase Center.
The tour announcement comes following the release of Kehlani’s new album, Crash, which follows the release of her third album, Blue Water Road, released in 2022.
Kehlani has collaborated with numerous artists such as Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Burna Boy, and Calvin Harris. She has also performed at Coachella and Voodoo Music Fest.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program beginning Tuesday, July 23, at 2:00 p.m. local time until Thursday, July 25, at 11:59 p.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 26, at 10:00 a.m. local time.
A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:
Kehlani Tickets
Kehlani tickets at kehlani.com
Kehlani tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Kehlani tickets at Vivid Seats
Crash World North American Tour Dates
Wed Sep 04 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
Fri Sep 06 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Tue Sep 10 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sat Sep 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Tue Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Wed Sep 18 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena
Fri Sep 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sat Sep 21 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Mon Sep 23 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre
Tue Sep 24 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 25 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
Fri Sep 27 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Sat Sep 28 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
Tue Oct 01 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Wed Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 08 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Fri Oct 11 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat Oct 12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Tue Oct 15 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Wed Oct 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at The Complex
Fri Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Oct 19 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
Mon Oct 21 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Wed Oct 23 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
Fri Oct 25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sat Oct 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena
Tue Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Wed Oct 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sat Nov 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center