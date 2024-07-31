Live Nation Entertainment announced its Quarter 2 earnings this week, reporting yet another jump in revenue amid a “summer concert boom.”

The entertainment giant’s second quarter revenues passed $6 billion, up over 7% from the same period in 2023, as well as an operating income up 21% to $466 million. This is a significant increase from the last quarter; the company saw an operating loss of $37 million, which CEO Michael Rapino had chalked-up to “one-time accruals.” While that operating income will be impacted this year, Rapino assured that “we are on track to deliver double0digit AOI growth for the year and look forward to a very busy 2025.”

“We continue to see strong demand globally, with a growing variety of shows attracting both casual and diehard fans who are buying tickets at all price points, which speaks to the unique experience only live concerts can provide,” Rapino said. “Venue Nation’s strategic investments in hospitality and infrastructure are driving strong returns as more attendees maximize their onsite experiences.”

The company cited “no signs of concerts slowdown” and continued growth with the following key indicators:

Revenue up 7% to over $6 billion

Operating income up 21% to $466 million

Adjusted operating income up 21% to $716 million

Record Q2 concerts adjusted operating income margin of 5.4%

Fan growth up 5% to 39 million fans globally

Revenue onsite up double-digits

Fee-bearing tickets up 3% to 183 million

Sponsorship venue up 28%

A $94 million loss was reported, which stems from settlements due to the Astroworld festival litigation.

The company cites momentum amid the summer concert season with over 1 million tickets sold for summer concert sales amid promotions “Concert Week” and “Summer’s Live,” as well as sales up 16% two weeks before amphitheater shows. Additionally, confirmed shows for large venues are up double-digits, and cancellation rates track lower than 2023 levels.

While Live Nation Entertainment has seen a record increase in numbers following the re-emergence from the global COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, its revenue and market share has also soared amid the widespread use of controversial programs such as “dynamic” ticket pricing algorithms and restrictive ticketing systems that are designed to eliminate competition from secondary marketplaces.

The company has also been criticized for its alleged monopolistic and anti-competitive business practices alongside its ticketing subsidiary Ticketmaster. Both Ticketmaster and Live Nation have been targeted in an antitrust lawsuit by the Department of Justice and 29 states, which aims to break-up the pair.

Find Live Nation’s full Q2 earnings press release here.