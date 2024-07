Curated by the band’s original members Brian May and Roger Taylor, the Queen tribute band Queen Extravaganza announced a 52-date tour across Europe in early 2025. The band will meet Queen fans all over the continent in celebration of 50 years of the legendary and timeless “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The tour starts from Liverpool on January 28, 2025, followed by gigs in cities across the U.K. and Europe, including Oxford, Edinburgh, Dublin, London, Belfast, Manchester, along with Paris, Brussels, Frankfurt, Geneva, Oslo, Barcelona and more. The run will wrap-up in Bilbao, Spain on April 11.

📢Queen Extravaganza Announce 2025 UK & Europe Tour!

THE OFFICIAL QUEEN TRIBUTE BAND QUEEN EXTRAVAGANZA TO CELEBRATE 50 YEARS OF THE ICONIC HIT BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY!#QUEX pic.twitter.com/14cVFTItQb — Queen Extravaganza (@QueenExtrava) July 10, 2024

“We hand-pick the most incredible musicians for Queen Extravaganza,” Taylor said regarding the tribute band. “They do a fantastic job honoring our songs. It’s a great show, designed to celebrate the legacy of Queen for fans of all ages.”

“QuEx is something unique,” added May, “not just a tribute band but an extension of the Queen family, whose dedication to excellence is now legendary. The Queen Extravaganza Will Rock You!”

Fans can expect to sing along to more than 20 hits from the band, including “Another One Bites The Dust,” “We Will Rock You,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and many more during a 90-minute set.

Queen Extravaganza was formed over a decade ago and they embarked on their first tour in 2012 with 26 cities across North America. From there, the band stretched out to Australia and South America, as well as performances at European and U.K. venues.

Tickets head on sale beginning on Friday, July 12. Fans who are willing to head to Europe for the “Queen Extravaganza: Celebrating 50 Years of Bohemian Rhapsody” gigs can check out tickets by visiting the tribute band’s official website here.

The full 2025 line-up will be confirmed at a later date.

Queen Extravaganza: Celebrating 50 Years of Bohemian Rhapsody 2025 Tour Dates

Tuesday, 28 January 2025 – Liverpool Empire

Wednesday, 29 January 2025 – Bath Forum

Friday, 31 January 2025 – Brighton Centre

Saturday, 1 February 2025 – Bournemouth BIC

Monday, 3 February 2025 – Oxford New Theatre

Tuesday, 4 February 2025 – Plymouth Pavilion

Thursday, 6 February 2025 – Stockton Globe

Friday, 7 February 2025 – Hull Arena

Saturday, 8 February 2025 – Nottingham RCH

Monday, 10 February 2025 – Edinburgh Playhouse

Tuesday, 11 February 2025 – Aberdeen Music Hall

Thursday, 13 February 2025 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Friday, 14 February 2025 – Sheffield – City Hall

Saturday, 15 February 2025 – Manchester O2 Apollo

Monday, 17 February 2025 – Newcastle City Hall

Tuesday, 18 February 2025 – Leeds Arena

Wednesday, 19 February 2025 – Blackpool Opera House

Friday, 21 February 2025 – Belfast Waterfront

Saturday, 22 February 2025 – Dublin 3Olympia

Monday, 24 February 2025 – Cardiff Utilita

Tuesday, 25 February 2025 – Swansea Arena

Wednesday, 26 February 2025 – Llandudno Cymru

Friday, 28 February 2025 – Southend Cliffs

Saturday, 1 March 2025 – Portsmouth O2 Guildhall

Sunday, 2 March 2025 – London O2 Indigo

Wednesday, 5 March 2025 – Caen Zenith

Thursday, 6 March 2025 – Paris Seine Musicale

Friday, 7 March 2025 – Nantes Zenith

Saturday, 8 March 2025 Limoges Zenith

Tuesday, 11 March 2025 – Lille Zenith

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 – Strasbourg Zenith

Thursday, 13 March 2025 – Reims Arena

Friday, 14 March 2025 – Besançon Micropolis

Sunday, 16 March 2025- Clermont-Ferrand Zenith

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 – Montpellier Zenith

Wednesday, 19 March 2025 – Toulouse Zenith

Friday, 21 March 2025 – Poitiers Futuroscope

Saturday, 22 March 2025 – Tours Palais des Congres

Sunday, 23 March 2025 – Luxembourg Den Atelier

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 – Brussels Forest National

Wednesday, 26 March 2025 – Lyon Amphitheatre

Thursday, 27 March 2025 – Annecy Arcadium

Friday, 28 March 2025 – Geneva Arena

Sunday, 30 March 2025 – Leipzig Haus Auensee*

Monday, 31 March 2025 – Frankfurt – Alte Oper*

Tuesday, 1 April 2025 – Nurnberg Meistersingerhalle*

Thursday, 3 April 2025 – Tilburg 13

Saturday, 5 April 2025 – Gothenburg Tradgarn**

Sunday, 6 April 2025 – Stockholm Cirkus**

Monday, 7 April 2025 – Oslo Rockefeller**

Thursday, 10 April 2025 – Barcelona Razzmatazz*

Friday, 11 April 2025 – Bilbao Sala Cubec*

*On Sale September

**On Sale 27 August