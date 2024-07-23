Rex Orange County has unveiled plans for his North American and U.K. shows, titled “FINALLY: A Theatre Tour by Rex Orange County.”
The tour is slated to kick off on October 4 with back-to-back shows in Chicago at The Auditorium. From there, the singer will perform three nights in Toronto at Massey Hall, as well as three nights in New York at Beacon Theatre. From there, Rex Orange County will play two shows in Boston, Atlanta, Tampa, and Austin before eight nights in Los Angeles at Orpheum Theatre. He is then scheduled to play in Las Vegas, Oakland, and Vancouver before heading to London for four performances at The London Palladium.
“For this tour, I’m going to play a select number of cities in carefully chosen theatre venues, but will be playing multiple nights within them,” Rex Orange County said in a statement. “Historically with each album that I’ve released, I’ve always played bigger and bigger shows. But I wanted to do something different for this particular project because sonically the new songs lend themselves to being heard in a more intimate and traditional setting.”
“These particular venues have allowed me to create a show with a theatrical stage set to further narrate the themes of the album alongside the music. I love playing live and I can’t wait to bring this new album to life across so many beautiful rooms and iconic stages.”
The tour follows his new album, The Alexander Technique, set for release on September 6. Fans looking to secure their tickets can sign up for early access on Rex Orange County’s official website. General ticket sales for the U.K. and North American dates are set to begin on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local time.
A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:
FINALLY: A Theatre Tour by Rex Orange County 2024
10/4 – Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium
10/5 – Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium
10/7 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/8 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/9 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/11 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
10/12 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
10/13 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
10/18 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/19 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
10/26 – Tampa, FL @ Straz Center
10/27 – Tampa, FL @ Straz Center
10/29 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
10/30 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
11/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas
11/19 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
11/20 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
11/21 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
11/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
11/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
02/16 – London, UK @ The London Palladium
02/17 – London, UK @ The London Palladium
02/18 – London, UK @ The London Palladium
02/19 – London, UK @ The London Palladium