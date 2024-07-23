Rex Orange County has unveiled plans for his North American and U.K. shows, titled “FINALLY: A Theatre Tour by Rex Orange County.”

The tour is slated to kick off on October 4 with back-to-back shows in Chicago at The Auditorium. From there, the singer will perform three nights in Toronto at Massey Hall, as well as three nights in New York at Beacon Theatre. From there, Rex Orange County will play two shows in Boston, Atlanta, Tampa, and Austin before eight nights in Los Angeles at Orpheum Theatre. He is then scheduled to play in Las Vegas, Oakland, and Vancouver before heading to London for four performances at The London Palladium.

“For this tour, I’m going to play a select number of cities in carefully chosen theatre venues, but will be playing multiple nights within them,” Rex Orange County said in a statement. “Historically with each album that I’ve released, I’ve always played bigger and bigger shows. But I wanted to do something different for this particular project because sonically the new songs lend themselves to being heard in a more intimate and traditional setting.”

“These particular venues have allowed me to create a show with a theatrical stage set to further narrate the themes of the album alongside the music. I love playing live and I can’t wait to bring this new album to life across so many beautiful rooms and iconic stages.”

The tour follows his new album, The Alexander Technique, set for release on September 6. Fans looking to secure their tickets can sign up for early access on Rex Orange County’s official website. General ticket sales for the U.K. and North American dates are set to begin on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

FINALLY: A Theatre Tour by Rex Orange County 2024

10/4 – Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium

10/5 – Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium

10/7 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/8 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/9 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/11 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/12 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/13 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/18 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/19 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

10/26 – Tampa, FL @ Straz Center

10/27 – Tampa, FL @ Straz Center

10/29 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

10/30 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

11/19 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

11/20 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

11/21 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

11/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

02/16 – London, UK @ The London Palladium

02/17 – London, UK @ The London Palladium

02/18 – London, UK @ The London Palladium

02/19 – London, UK @ The London Palladium