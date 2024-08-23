The highly-awaited Broadway production, “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical,” announced its 26-member cast.

As previously revealed, Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart will fill the lead role, joined by James T. Lane as the late jazz legend Armstrong at certain performances.

Armstrong’s four wives, who each had an important place in different periods of the musician’s life, will be portrayed by Darlesia Cearcy as Lucille Wilson, Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, Kim Exum as Alpha Smith, and Jennie Harney-Fleming as Lil Hardin.

“A Wonderful World” musical premiered in December 2021 and had successful runs in New Orleans and Chicago in 2023. The show is now gearing up for its Broadway debut with previews beginning on October 16, 2024 ahead of an opening on November 11 at Studio 54.

The musical, created by Tony nominee Christopher Renshaw (The King and I, Taboo) and novelist Andrew Delaplaine, features a book by acclaimed author Aurin Squire, known for his work on “This Is Us.” The production belongs to Thomas E. Rodgers, Jr., Renee Rodgers, Martian Entertainment, Vanessa Williams, and Elizabeth Curtis, in collaboration with Roundabout Theatre Company.

The cast of the Broadway production also includes DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Lincoln Perry, Jason Forbach as Crooner and others, Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver and Jimmy Smagula as Joe Glaser. Trista Dollison will serve as the standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson.

The ensemble will consist of Brandon L. Armstrong, Wesley Barnes, Willie Clyde Beaton II, Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr., Eean S. Cochran, Kate Louissaint, Matt Magnusson, Jodeci Milhouse, Alysha Morgan, Khadijah Rolle, Tally Sessions, Brett Sturgis, Renell Taylor, Meridien Terrell, and Dori Waymer.

“A Wonderful World” follows the story of Armstrong’s musical career while featuring beloved songs he recorded and made popular, including “What a Wonderful World” and “When You’re Smiling,” among many other favorites.

