Electronic music artist Fred again… is gearing up for his North American “places we’ve never been tour,” following a string of sold-out performances.

The tour is slated to kick off with two back-to-back performances on September 11 and 12 at Denver’s Ball Arena. From there, Fred is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Salt Lake City, Seattle, Minneapolis, Detroit, Toronto, Buffalo, and Atlanta, before his final performance on October 13 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The tour announcement coincides with the release of the singer’s new album, ten days, set to drop on September 6. The album features a collection of ten tracks and ten corresponding interludes, including collaborations with artists like Obongjayar on “adore you” and recent releases like “ten” featuring Jozzy & Jim Legxacy, and “places to be” with Anderson .Paak & CHIKA.

An artist presale is set to begin on August 8 at 12 p.m. local time. The presale window will close later that day at 10 p.m. local time, and general ticket sales will open on Friday, August 9 at 12 p.m.

Places We’ve Never Been Tour Dates

September 11 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

September 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

September 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

September 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

September 25 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

September 28 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

September 29 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

October 1 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 7 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

October 9 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 13 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena