Pop icon Gwen Stefani had to call-off an upcoming performance in Atlantic City due to a recent injury.

The “Rich Girl” singer took to social media over the weekend to reveal that she would no longer be able to appear at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in New Jersey on August 17 “as a result of a recent injury and in consultation with my doctors.” No further details were revealed regarding the nature of her injury.

“I’m so sorry and we are planning to reschedule the show as soon as possible,” Stefani said, noting that ticketholders will receive an email from Ticketmaster when the new show is announced.

All current tickets will be valid for the new show date, Stefani confirmed.

Stefani is still slated to perform at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas this September. She’s also scheduled to take the stage at the South Star Music Festival and Live Out Monterrey.

The news follows Stefani’s new collab, “Hello World,” with Ryan Tedder and Anderson .Paak. The track was released for the Olympic Games, which the trio said is “aimed at inspiring everyday greatness among athletes and fans around the world.” Stefani also made headlines earlier this year when she reunited with No Doubt to perform at Coachella.