Iconic rocker Jack White is hitting the road this fall in support of his latest record, No Name, though the tour will be unconventional — with no dates announced well in advance.

White addressed the forthcoming tour in an Instagram post on Tuesday, noting that “lotta folk asking about when we are going to announce ‘tour dates,’ well, we don’t know what to tell you but the tour already started at the Legion a couple of weeks ago.” He said that while people have called these “pop up shows,” these are considered tour dates.

Additionally, instead of announcing the dates in advance, White said they’ll be performing at “small clubs, back yard fetes, and a few festivals here and there to help pay for expenses,” while shows will be revealed “as close to the show date as possible” and “some shows we won’t even decide to do until that morning.”

“I also want to walk through orchard fields and grab apples off of trees at will and fill my belly full of that fruit if the desire strikes me,” White said. “I’m looking for that cool breeze you know? Lots of love and rock and roll to you and all you are blessed for giving that love to others. We hope that we see you out on the road soon, if not let’s get coffee and a slice of pie sometime? Music is sacred.”

This adds to White’s unconventional approach to music; he first unveiled No Name by slipping the album into bags of unsuspecting customers at Third Man Records at retail locations across the U.S. and London. Then, he encouraged those lucky enough to have scored the album to rip it and upload the music online. He’s also been known to ban phones at his shows to offer a more authentic musical experience.

White is set to perform a few festivals overseas this summer, though other dates will seemingly be announced at surprising times.

Find various ticketing options to see White this year below:

