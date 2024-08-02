Former President Jimmy Carter is set to be honored with a concert at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia for his 100th birthday. The event, titled “Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song,” will take place on September 17.

The concert is slated to include performances from Chuck Leavell, D-Nice, Drive-By Truckers, Eric Church, GROUPLOVE, Maren Morris, The War And Treaty, and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus.

Jason Carter, the grandson of the former president, spoke about the significance of the event, highlighting the role that music has played throughout his grandfather’s life.

“Whether it was on his record player, on the campaign trail, or on the White House lawn, music has been – and continues to be – a source of joy, comfort, and inspiration for my grandfather,” he said. “I can think of no better way to celebrate him and his 100th birthday than a night of music.”

In addition to the musical performances, the event will also include appearances by figures such as actor Sean Penn, former baseball player Dale Murphy, and Atlanta native Killer Mike. Additional appearances are expected to be announced closer to the event.

“Back when Jimmy Carter was running for president, The Allman Brothers played concerts for his campaign because we believed in his vision for hope and change for America. We could never have imagined what a positive impact he would have on the entire world,” Chuck Leavell, former keyboardist for The Allman Brothers Band and The Rolling Stones, shared.

“It’s an honor to play at his 100th birthday and celebrate a man whose legacy will surely continue to inspire future generations.”

Tickets for the event will be available for purchase starting Monday, August 5 at 10:00 a.m. EST through the venue’s website.