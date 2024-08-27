The iconic nu-metal group Linkin Park may be returning to the stage sometime soon.

Over the weekend, Linkin Park updated their social media pages with a video timer, counting down from 100 hours. Their website features the same countdown, livestreamed on YouTube.

While it’s unclear what the countdown is pointing to, fans are speculating that Linkin Park could be revealing a new vocalist. The band, formerly fronted by the late Chester Bennington, went on a permanent hiatus following the death of their lead singer in 2017. The three surviving members — Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, and Dave Farrell — have only performed together since Bennington’s death once, in honor of him, at a tribute concert in October of 2017.

Billboard reported earlier this year that the band is mulling the idea of a potential tour and festival headlining dates in 2025. Additionally, sources said they are reportedly considering hiring a female vocalist to succeed Bennington on tour. Evanescence frontman Amy Lee told iHeartRadio Canada that while fans had been talking about her joining the band, she hasn’t been contacted yet.

“But that’s awesome,” she said. “They should ask me about that. I don’t have a ton of free time, but I might do it part-time.”

Now, fans are speculating that Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley could be filling the role. Whibley is set to reveal some news on Wednesday — the same day as Linkin Park. Additionally, Whibley is wrapping-up a farewell tour in January 2025 with Sum 41, which would inevitably leave his calendar free.

Wednesday 8/28 – AM PST pic.twitter.com/cPsofXF5MS — Sum 41 (@Sum41) August 26, 2024

holy fuckin shit hes the new Linkin Park singer — Thomas James (@RealThomasJames) August 26, 2024

Love him. Not for LP though — Mikey (@MikeyNXS) August 26, 2024

Holy fucking shit, if this is what I think it is — Ryan T. Brown 🎮🩷🔜 Gamescom (@Toadsanime) August 27, 2024

I’ve said ever since the memorial concert, that Deryck was the closest to sounding like Chester — Super Gearo (@thesupergearo) August 26, 2024

Bennington is widely considered as one of the most gifted vocalists of the 2000s — blending together heavy metal and hip-hop. Linkin Park last released the full-length LP One More Light in 2017. The album followed several successful records including 2003’s Meteora, 2007’s Minutes to Midnight, and A Thousand Suns in 2010. They are best-known for their chart-topping debut Hybrid Theory in 2000, garnering massive attention with hits “Crawling” and “In the End.”