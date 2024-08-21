My Morning Jacket revealed the details of their ‘traditional’ concert vacation, “One Big Holiday.” The three-day event will take place in Miramar Beach, Florida from April 3-5, 2025, produced by the U.S.-based music vacation experience company Topeka.

The rockers will serve as the hosts for the music vacation event as a-three-night headliner, but the event will also feature different performances from additional artists throughout the weekend. A further schedule will be announced at a later date.

The location of the event, Miramar Beach, Florida, provides various accommodating options for visitors from oceanfront or ocean-view condos to houses and villas, each just a short walk from the 5,000-capacity open-air green space venue.

Fans can sign up for presale through August 22. General ticket sales for “One Big Holiday” event begin on Friday, August 23. Visit here for more information and tickets.

The ‘One Big Holiday’ music vacation concept takes its name from one of the band’s songs featured on their 2003 album It Still Moves.

Formed in 1998, the band released nine studio albums, including their most recent 2021 self-titled album. They’re known for their musical style that blends rock and country genres with an experimental, psychedelic sound. My Morning Jacket received Grammy Award nominations for Best Alternative Album with 2008’s Evil Urges, 2011’s Circuital, and 2015’s The Waterfall. 2015 album was followed by the release of the second edition of the sequel, The Waterfall II, in 2020. The single “Feel You” from the album reached No. 1, being the first ever song of the band ranking at the top of the Billboard songs chart.

My Morning Jacket consists of vocalist/guitarist Jim James, bassist Tom Blankenship, drummer Patrick Hallahan, guitarist Carl Broemel, and keyboardist Bo Koster.

“What a joy it is experiencing the beautiful One Big Holiday festival vibes with everyone who has come out and had fun with us in all of the different wonderful locations we have been in so far,” Jim James said in a statement.

“This next one in 2025 will be our first in the USA and we are so excited to share the energy and good times together once again with all of y’all and a lot of our fav artists as well. Whether you have been to them all or this will be your first one, we can’t wait to see ya down in Florida.”