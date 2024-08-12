The “Upside Down” is officially heading to Broadway.

Following a successful run on London’s West End, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” will premiere on the Main Stem at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre. The show will begin previews on March 38, 2025, followed by an opening night on April 22, 2025. Casting has not been announced at this time.

See the trailer for the London production below:

The Kate Trefry play is a prequel to the Duffer Brothers’ hit Netflix series — taking place 24 years prior to the start of the first episode of “Stranger Things” in 1983. It begins with a young Jim Hopper who is unable to start his car, Bob Newby’s sister Patty isn’t taking his radio show seriously, and Joyce Maldonado is trying to graduate as fast as she can to get out of Hawkins. However, a new student, Henry Creel, arrives in town and his family sees that shadows of the past aren’t easy to escape.

The play first premiered at London’s Phoenix Theatre in 2023 with production by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions. The Duffer Brothers are serving as creative producers.

According to reports, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” is the first in a trilogy, and both the London and Broadway follow-up productions are in-the-works, though the production has not confirmed any information at this time.

The fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” is currently undergoing filming and is set to hit Netflix in 2025.

Presale tickets to “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” will be available on September 13 with registration at StrangerThingsBroadway.com, followed by a general on sale September 17.