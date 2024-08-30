The ticketing industry is always evolving, and staying ahead requires both innovation and expertise. That’s exactly what ATBS brought to the table in the recent overhaul of VegasTickets.com. Our experienced development team worked with the Vegas Tickets marketing and design teams to transform this site into a modern, high-performing platform that aligned perfectly with our client’s vision.

Roger Jones, a long-time broker and a well-known figure in the industry, provided our team with a third-party design that set the foundation for an innovative look and feel. This design was integrated using ATBS’s Momentum UI, our high-performance front-end framework.

This technology allows us to maintain a strong balance between content richness and site performance, crucial for supporting both paid and organic marketing efforts. The Vegas Tickets website has a 98/100 performance score on the Google page speed insights and an SEO score of 92/100.

TFL and VegasTickets.com are committed to continuously expanding the site’s functionality and services, ensuring that we exceed customer expectations. This project highlights what ATBS can achieve for other brokers looking to revamp their online presence and enhance their customer experience.

Whether you’re looking for a complete site overhaul or specific enhancements, ATBS has the expertise and technology to bring your vision to life.

Roger Jones, owner of Vegas Tickets added, “The ATBS team had the expertise to deliver our vision for the back end of this site with all the functionality we were looking for. Their people are very knowledgeable and talented at making sure every detail is done right. When considering an update, overhaul, or an immersive rebranding of your site, the ATBS team should be at the top of your list for consideration. We have been extremely pleased with every step and element of our project with them.”

Expanding Beyond the Overhaul: What ATBS Offers

For brokers looking to partner with ATBS in the future, the VegasTickets.com project is just the beginning. Our platform offers a suite of advanced services and enhancements designed to elevate your ticketing business.

Seamless Checkout Process: ATBS has streamlined the checkout experience allowing customers to easily purchase their tickets. Additionally, our platform now supports popular payment methods like Apple Pay and Google Pay. Personalized Event Recommendations: By utilizing geo-IP technology and analyzing popularity trends, our enhanced search capabilities provide users with tailored event suggestions. This approach boosts engagement and sales by prominently featuring relevant events on a user’s homepage. Robust Digital Marketing Support: ATBS offers an expanded range of digital marketing services, including affiliate programs and advanced SEO techniques. With mobile-optimized themes and self-refreshing site maps, your website will enjoy increased visibility and accessibility, leading to higher traffic and conversion rates. Flexible Website Customization: Whether you require a fully customized website or prefer to choose from over 50 pre-designed templates, ATBS provides the versatility to craft a website that perfectly aligns with your brand’s identity.

These features, coupled with our dedication to continuous support and innovation, ensure that your site remains competitive and delivers a top-class user experience.

Partnering for Success

As we continue to innovate and expand, ATBS is eager to partner with brokers looking to enhance their online presence. The success of VegasTickets.com demonstrates our ability to exceed client expectations, and we’re ready to do the same for you.

Looking ahead, we’re excited about the possibilities that lie in store for VegasTickets.com and for the many other brokers we’ll partner with in the future. The ATBS team is ready to turn your website into a high-performing, modern platform that drives success.