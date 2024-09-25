Baltimore’s live entertainment venue Lyric Theatre partnered with the international web-based ticketing service provider Etix. The ticketing company will provide online and on-site sales admissions to the non-profit performing arts center. The historic venue dropped Ticketmaster for this new deal.

“Etix’s dedication to supporting and uplifting independent venues perfectly aligns with our core mission to provide world-class entertainment at Baltimore’s legendary Lyric Theatre,” Chris Heacock, general manager at the Lyric Theatre, said in a statement.

He said the ticketing company’s innovative technology and commitment to client support and customer service provided the support they needed in a ticketing partnership as they continued elevating their role in Baltimore’s arts community.

“Etix is deeply committed to preserving the legacy of independent venues, and fundamentally understands the need for agile technology that doesn’t sacrifice the core mission values of historic community spaces,” commented Travis Janovich, CEO and Founder of Etix.

“We are excited and proud to partner with the Lyric Theatre and its long-standing tradition of bringing unforgettable performances to the Baltimore community,” Janovich concluded.

Founded in 1894, the Lyric Theatre used to host symphonic orchestra and opera performances, but naturally, has evolved over the years, blending its historic setting with modern stage technology and the latest conveniences for its patrons.

The venue currently welcomes concerts, theatre productions and live events accompanied with food and snacks as well as a variety of local and regional beer, wine and spirits. It boasts live performances from artists across multiple genres including Santana, Bill Maher, Robin Williams, Dave Chappelle, and more. In the past, great artists such as Aretha Franklin, Ringo Starr, Diana Ross, and Journey performed on the historic place’s stage.

Etix, on the other hand, was established in 2000, and has processed more than 55 million tickets per year in 40 countries. It provides services of ticketing solutions, digital marketing, and e-commerce fulfillment. Headquartered in Morrisville, N.C., the company has offices in Houston, Birmingham, Phoenix, Austria, China, Germany, Holland, and Japan, as well as a full-service digital marketing agency in Morrisville. It works with festival venues, arenas, performing arts centers, fairs, and casinos besides music clubs whose numbers have reached 1,800 in total.

The audience will be able to find tickets for the Lyric at lyricbaltimore.com and etix.com starting October 1, 2024.

Customers who have previously purchased tickets through the venue’s previous ticketing provider will be notified directly with instructions on how to obtain new tickets within the Etix platform.