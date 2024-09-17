Metalcore groups Bullet for My Valentine and Trivium announced a co-headlining run, dubbed “The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour,” crossing North America in 2025.

The 26-city tour is set to kick-off at the PNE Forum in Vancouver on March 30. From there, they’ll head to San Francisco, Dallas, Grand Rapids, Toronto, and Nashville, Atlanta, and Charlotte, stopping at venues like San Antonio’s Boeing Center at Tech Port, Pittsburgh’s Stage AE, the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Place Bell in Laval, and the Great Canadian Resort in Toronto. The run will wrap-up at Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater on May 18.

Throughout the trek, August Burns Red will provide direct support, with Sylosis and Bleed From Within opening the show on varying dates. During the shows, both BFMV and Trivium will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their respective breakthrough albums.

BFMV noted in a statement that they’re “super excited to announce we are coming back to the USA in 2025 with our friends Trivium.”

“We’re going to be celebrating 20 years of our debut album ‘The Poison’ and Trivium’s ‘Ascendancy,'” the band said. “It’s the metal tour of 2025, so don’t miss out.”

Trivium echoed similar sentiments, adding that “this is a celebration for the old fans that were there at 9 am at Ozzfest to catch a couple songs from a band in Iron Maiden shirts.”

“It’s for the new fans that have been listening to the deep cuts but never caught them on a recent tour,” Trivium said. “And lastly, it’s for both BFMV and us to take a moment to reflect on how amazing these 20 years have been, how fast they’ve gone, and how important these albums are for the both of our bands.”

Presales are set to begin on Wednesday, September 18 at 10 a.m. local time with the code SETLIST, followed by a general on sale Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

Find the group’s full list of co-headlining tour dates below:

Bullet for My Valentine & Trivium 2025 Tour

03/30 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum #&

04/01 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre #&

04/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic #&

04/04 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento – Hard Rock Live #&

04/05 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort #&

04/08 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium #&

04/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort #&

04/11 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theatre #

04/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #&

04/15 – Dallas, TX @ Gilley’s – South Side Ballroom #&

04/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port #&

04/17 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center #&

04/19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory #^

04/20 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha #^

04/22 – Ashwaubenon, WI @ EPIC Event Center #^

04/23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe #^

04/25 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel- Showroom #

04/26 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom #^

04/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit #^

04/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #^

04/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia #^

05/02 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #^

05/03 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell #^

05/04 – Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Resort Theatre #^

05/06 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem #^

05/07 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 #^

05/09 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem – Wind Creek Event Center #^

05/11 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle #^

05/13 – Corbin, KY @ Corbin Arena #^

05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre #^

05/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre #^

05/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater #^

# = w/ August Burns Red

& = w/ Sylosis

^ = w/ Bleed From Within