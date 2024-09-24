Guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason cancelled the remaining dates on his 2024 tour due to a “serious heart condition.”

According to Mason’s team, the condition was detected during a routine appointment, and now, he needs “immediate medical attention.” His team noted that Mason’s doctors expect a “full and successful recovery, and Mason plans to resume his touring plans in 2025.”

“I’m heartbroken to have to cancel these dates, but it’s doctors orders,” Mason said. “I’ll be back, and better than ever, in 2025.”

Mason was scheduled to perform in Santa Barbara on Tuesday as a part of his “Traffic Jam 2024” tour, followed by other gigs across California including San Juan Capistrano, San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ojai, Montclair, and Arroyo Grande, as well as Nevadan shows in Stateline and Carson City.

Hailing from Worcester, England, Mason first rose to fame with the rock group Traffic and then performed with top acts across the industry like Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, and Jimmy Hendrix. At 78-years-old, he still holds around 100 live shows per year. He last delivered Alone Together, Again in 2020.

Find Mason’s full list of cancelled tour dates below:

Dave Mason | Traffic Jam Tour 2024 — CANCELLED

09/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

09/26 – Montclair, CA @ The Canyon

09/27 – San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House

09/28 – Ojai, CA @ The Libbey Bowl

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

10/04 – San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House

10/05 – Arroyo Grande, CA @ The Clark Center for the Performing Arts

10/09 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

10/10 – Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts

10/12 – Stateline, NV @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

11/07 – Carson City, NV @ Nashville Social Club