“Elf The Musical” will make a holiday comeback to Broadway fourteen years after it first arrived on The Great White Way. Starring Tony nominee Grey Henson in the title role, the musical will begin previews at The Marquis Theatre on November 9, ahead of an official opening on November 17. The engagement will run through January 4, 2025.

Adapted from the 2003 film starring Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, James Caan and Peter Dinklage, “Elf The Musical” features a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, as well as songs by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin.

Grey Henson, who earned a nomination for a 2018 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical with the Broadway production of “Mean Girls,” will portray the orphan child Buddy who unknowingly climbs into Santa’s toy bag and travels back with Santa to the North Pole. Raised by elves in the North Pole thinking he is an elf, he soon sees the truth due to his lack of toy making skills and the realization of his body’s enormous size. Then, he sets out on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, and in turn, helps the city rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

“I cannot wait to play Buddy the Elf eight times a week, in this hilarious and joyful musical, during the most magical time of the year on Broadway,” Henson said in a statement. “Elf has always been required yearly viewing for me, and I am so honored and excited to be fulfilling a lifelong dream of wearing tights on Broadway.”

Earlier Broadway productions of the musical include the 2010-11 premiere, along with 2012-13 engagement — both of which were helmed by Casey Nicholaw.

The upcoming Broadway production, on the other hand, will be a restaging of London’s West End version under the direction of Philip Wm. McKinley. Having two record-breaking holiday seasons in 2022 and 2023, the West End version features choreography by Liam Steel, set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, and video design by Ian William Galloway. Alan Williams will be music supervisor.

Broadway production of “Elf The Musical” belongs to Temple Live Entertainment and Crossroads Live North America. General Management is by Wagner Johnson Productions. Mark Kaufman serves as Creative Consultant for Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

Further casting is to be announced at a later date.

Theater-goers can check ticket availability on Elfonbroadway.com.