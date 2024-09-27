John Oliver and Seth Meyers have announced an extension of their residency at New York’s Beacon Theatre — now set to continue through 2025.

The monthly co-headlining shows are now slated to return for a series of performances next year, with five new dates added to their schedule. The upcoming shows are set for January 19, February 23, March 30, April 27, and May 18, while their next show is slated for October 20.

The residency first began in August 2023 and has seen multiple sold-out crowds in 2024. Oliver is an Emmy and Writer’s Guild award-winning writer, comedian and host of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. He is set to wrap up 2024 with a run of solo performances at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., from December 27 through 31.

In addition to his Beacon Theatre appearances, Meyers has been involved in various writing and producing projects. He also is an Emmy award winning writer, as well as the host of Late Night with Seth Myers. He is slated to release a stand-up special on HBO this October.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

John Oliver and Seth Meyers Ticket Links

John Oliver and Seth Meyers tickets at MEGAseats

John Oliver and Seth Meyers tickets at StubHub

John Oliver and Seth Meyers tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

John Oliver and Seth Meyers tickets at Vivid Seats

John Oliver and Seth Meyers 2024-2025 Tour Dates

10/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/24 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

12/15 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

12/27 – Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center *

12/28 – Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center *

12/29 – Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center *

12/30 – Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center *

12/31 – Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center *

01/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

02/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/30 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

04/27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

05/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

* = John Oliver solo show