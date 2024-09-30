The K-pop girl group Aespa has revealed their second round of world tour dates, hitting cities across the globe next year.

The four-piece group, formed by SM Entertainment in 2020, released their first album this year and held sold-out performances in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Australia, Macau, and their home country of South Korea. Now, they’re set to appear in 14 more cities across the world.

The newly-announced shows, dubbed “SYNK: PARALLEL LINE,” will see the group appear in North America, playing gigs at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Seattle’s ShoWare Center, the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and Chicago’s United Center. From there, they’ll stop in London to play Wembley’s OVO Arena before hitting European cities including Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Madrid.

Aespa’s second world tour promises “enhanced performances and breathtaking productions,” drawing inspiration from a multi-dimensional parallel universe concept. The group — consisting of members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning — are touring in support of the debut Armageddon, which features the title track as well as “Supernova.” The LP follows four EPs from the group, including 2023’s Drama and My World. Their fifth EP, Whiplash, is due this October.

Find Aespa’s full list of upcoming tour dates and various ticketing options below:

Aespa World Tour 2025

Tue Jan 28 – Seattle, WA – ShoWare Center

Thu Jan 30 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sat Feb 01 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Tue Feb 04 – Mexico City, MX – Sports Palace

Thu Feb 06 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Sat Feb 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Tue Feb 11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Thu Feb 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Feb 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Mar 02 – London, UK – OVO Arena, Wembley

Tue Mar 04 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Thu Mar 06 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

Sun Mar 09 – Frankfurt, DE – myticket Jahrhunderthalle

Wed Mar 12 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center