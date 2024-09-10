Grammy-nominated artist Kelsea Ballerini is preparing to celebrate her new album, Patterns, by hosting a release party. The concert is slated to take place at Madison Square Garden on October 29, following an October 26 release date.

“The whole time I was making this album, I was visualizing and dreamscaping ways to bring it to life for our live show, and it was something I couldn’t wait more than five days after its release to do,” the “Miss Me More” singer shared.

“When good things happen, when new chapters begin, you want to share them with your people. This time around, it just so happens to be in a bucket list venue in the heart of a city that is landmarked heavily in the music and visuals of Patterns. I’m so giddy to be celebrating this album release at Madison Square Garden…see you in New York City!”

Patterns follows Bellerini’s 2022 album, Subject To Change, and her 2023 EP Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, which is nearing half a billion streams and earned her multiple award nominations, including nods from the Grammys and CMAs. Ballerini has also been recognized as one of Time magazine’s Next Generation leaders and is up for the CMA’s Female Vocalist of the Year award.

Ballerini’s Madison Square Garden performance is set to feature opening acts Tigerlily Gold and pop duo Aly & AJ. General public tickets will be available starting September 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

