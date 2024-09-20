Broadway is gearing up for holiday season, as the Main Stem’s Hayes Theater will welcome Second Stage Theater’s upcoming production “Cult of Love.”

The production, written by Emmy Award-nominee Leslye Headland, will begin previews on November 20, ahead of an opening night on December 12. While Trip Cullman helms the direction, the initial casting features Emmy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe nominee Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies”), “Euphoria” star Barbie Ferreira, “Heroes” and “Star Trek” star Zachary Quinto, “Star Wars: Acolyte” star Rebecca Henderson, along with Molly Bernard (“Younger”), Roberta Colindrez (“Fun Home), “Glow” star Christopher Lowell, and Christopher Sears (“The Harvest”).

“Cult of Love” revolves around the Dahl family and their four adult children who return home with their partners for a holiday dinner. Christmas gathering is not harmonious as expected, since old conflicts resurface with the new ones added.

“Will the love the Dahls have for each other be enough to get them through or will this be their last Christmas together?” a synopsis reads.

“Cult of Love,” which first opened in 2018, will mark Leslye Headland’s Broadway debut as a playwright. It is the final play in the Seven Deadly Sins cycle she wrote, which included Cinephillia (lust), Bachelorette (gluttony), Assistance (greed), Surfer Girl (sloth), Reverb (wrath), The Accidental Blonde (envy), and Cult of Love (pride). Part of the inspiration for the Seven Deadly Plays came from her Christian upbringing, according to the 2018 interview with The Interval.

Aside from theater, Headland created TV shows, such as the Star Wars series “The Acolyte” and the Emmy-winning Netflix series “Russian Doll” — which she contributed to as a co-creator. Her movie credits include “Bachelorette” starring Kirsten Dunst and Lizzy Caplan, as well as the 2015 film “Sleeping with Other People.”

Shailene Woodley will also make her Broadway debut with “Cult of Love.” She starred in TV series “Big Little Lies,” as well as films “The Descendants” and “The Fault in Our Stars.”

“Cult of Love” will feature scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Sophia Choi, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, and sound design by Darron L West. The music supervisor is Jacinth Greywoode.

Further casting by Jim Carnahan and Liz Fraser is set to be announced at a later date.

