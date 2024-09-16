With many partnerships within the ticketing industry designed with the maximization of revenue as the first (and often only) end goal, TKT is looking to shift that model with its pending launch in Europe and the United Kingdom. The global ticket management and distribution platform promises to bring “the opposite of the status quo” with its debut, dismantling exclusivity and powering the connection between artists, teams, venues and fans with prime seating, hospitality, and VIP experiences.

Headed by industry veterans, TKT.com is poised to make a splash, having already developed early opt-in partners in the market, and looking to connect with with other industry executives at the upcoming ALSD Global Premium Summit at London’s O2 from September 29-October 1.

“With on-site support, collaboration during large-scale events, and exclusive opportunities to connect directly with fans, the launch of tkt.com represents a bold model in its ability to provide distinct and memorable experiences for fans,” said Jonathan Allen, Chief Revenue Officer of TKT. “This platform, backed by a strong leadership team with years of experience, is an industry tool designed to help venues gain a deeper understanding of what fans want to see in the future. We think this will be a game changer for venues across Europe and the UK because it will allow them to tap into data insights, streamline policies, and ensure major marketplaces are engaged for maximum profits.”

TKT promises partners the ability to distribute tickets across all marketplaces simultaneously, ensuring exposure of the available inventory no matter where the public is shopping. While ticket distribution platforms have been a part of the North American market for some time, the unique challenges of Europe and the UK have prevented such a breakthrough prior to TKT’s launch.

The company’s leadership is anticipating significant interest at the ALSD conference, which will be the sixth international edition for the conference that will mark its 35th year of operation with its 2025 North American conference in Philadelphia next summer. Organizations already expected to attend include Amazon, AEG, Legends, Live Nation, venues like The O2, Crypto.com Arena, Madison Square Garden, and clubs including Liverpool FC, Manchester United FC, Chelsea FC and others.

For TKT, the upcoming conference is all about sharing its existing business success use cases with potential new partners, who might be unfamiliar with the open distribution model they offer. To that end, the company is hosting an Ice Breaker event for attendees at the O2 on Sunday night – September 29. More information about the ALSD conference is available at Premiumexperience.org.

From transparency to data insights about every client who walks through the door, TKT promises a bespoke experience for both its own clients and the fans seeking that premium experience coming to the events.

“The great thing about TKT is that every partnership is customized down to the event itself,” says a handout from the company expected to be part of its pitch to potential clients at ALSD. “We’re not cookie-cutter; we work with venues and teams to create experiences that are truly unique to their fanbase. – It could be a pre-show cocktail party inside or outside the venue, red carpet photoshoot experiences, themed afterparties, or even private meet-and-greets with the artist or player if that’s an option. We help come up with these ideas and handle the execution so that the experience is unforgettable for fans and beneficial for the venue.”

Visit TKT’s website at TKT.com to learn more about their business model and offerings for potential clients.