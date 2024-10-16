Rapper 50 Cent is heading to Las Vegas for his first-ever concert residency in the Sin City.

“50 Cent: In Da Club” will take over PH Live at Planet Hollywood for six shows, kicking-off on December 27. He’ll perform on December 28 and 30, as well as a special New Year’s Eve show. 50 Cent will round-out the run with shows on January 3 and 4, 2025. Each show will start at 9 p.m. aside from the New Year’s Eve gig, which will begin at 10 p.m. PT.

50 Cent said this will be an experience “you don’t wanna miss.”

“I always bring the energy, and Las Vegas is the perfect spot to create an unforgettable experience for my fans,” 50 said in a statement. “We’re talking big production, surprises and the ultimate New Year’s Eve party for my Vegas residency.”

50 Cent arrived on the scene in 1999 and garnered massive attention in the early 2000s, earning success with No. 1 hits “In da Club,” “21 Questions” featuring Nate Dogg, and “Candy Shop,” as well as chart-toppers “Disco Inferno,” “P.I.M.P.,” and “Ayo Technology” with Justin Timberlake and Timbaland. He last released the studio album Animal Ambition in 2014.

Presale tickets will be available to Citi cardmembers on October 16, followed by a general public sale on October 19. Find various ticketing options below:

December 27 — PH Live at Planet Hollywood | Las Vegas, NV

December 28 — PH Live at Planet Hollywood | Las Vegas, NV

December 30 — PH Live at Planet Hollywood | Las Vegas, NV

December 31 — PH Live at Planet Hollywood | Las Vegas, NV

January 3, 2025 — PH Live at Planet Hollywood | Las Vegas, NV

January 4, 2025 — PH Live at Planet Hollywood | Las Vegas, NV