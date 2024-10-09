Dancing with the Stars is gearing up for their 2025 tour this winter, following the success of last year’s sold-out performances.

Dancing with the Stars: Live! is set to return with an all-new stage production, set to kick off on January 7 at the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia. From there, the tour is slated to make stops in cities such as Baltimore, Buffalo, Philadelphia, White Plains, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Columbus, Indianapolis, Nashville, Atlanta, Jacksonville, and Las Vegas before wrapping-up on April 5 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre.

The upcoming tour is set to feature Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, and Rylee Arnold. In addition to the professional dancers, the tour will also feature special celebrity guest stars, who are expected to be announced soon.

This year’s tour will also welcome back Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore. Speaking about her involvement, Moore expressed her excitement, noting, “It feels like coming home. Working with these incredible dancers and this team allows us to showcase their unmatched talents in ways that captivate and inspire audiences.”

Ticket sales are set to open to the general public on Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can purchase their tickets to Dancing with the Stars: Live! by visiting one of the links below:

Dancing with the Stars: Live! Ticket Links

Dancing with the Stars tickets at MEGAseats

Dancing with the Stars tickets at dwtstour.com

Dancing with the Stars tickets at StubHub

Dancing with the Stars Dancing with the Stars tickets at Ticket Club

Dancing with the Stars tickets at Vivid Seats

Dancing with the Stars: Live! Tour Dates

January 7 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

January 9 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Baltimore

January 10 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

January 11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

January 12 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center

January 14 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium at City Hall

January 15 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

January 16 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

January 18 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

January 19 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre

January 21 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

January 22 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors

January 23 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

January 24 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

January 25 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center

January 26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

January 28 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey

January 29 – Brookville, NY – Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

January 30 – White Plains, NY – The Westchester County Center

January 31 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square

February 1 – Rama, ON – Casino Rama Resort – Entertainment Centre

February 2 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort & Casino

February 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

February 5 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

February 6 – Detroit, MI – FOX Theatre

February 7 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

February 8 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

February 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

February 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

February 13 – Ames, IA – Stephens Auditorium

February 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop

February 15 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater

February 16 – Grand Rapids, MI– DeVos Performance Hall

February 18 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

February 19 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

February 20 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House

February 21 – Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre

February 22 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

February 23 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

February 25 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

February 26 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

February 27 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater

February 28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

March 1 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 2 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

March 4 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

March 5 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

March 6 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

March 7 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre

March 8 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre

March 9 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

March 11 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

March 12 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

March 13 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

March 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino & Resort

March 15 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

March 16 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre

March 18 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center For The Performing Arts

March 19 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

March 20 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

March 21 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

March 22 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium

March 23 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

March 25 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

March 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

March 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

March 30 – Temecula, CA – Pechanga Resort Casino

April 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

April 3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

April 4 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

April 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre