The Celtic rockers of Dropkick Murphys are making their way up to Boston for a St. Patrick’s Day tour next year.

The “Shipping Up to Boston” trek will kick-off in Huntington, New York at The Paramount on February 26. From there, they’ll appear in Columbus, Cincinnati, Lake Buena Vista, and North Charleston, stopping at venues along the way like Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater, Atlanta’s Tabernacle, and The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

As always, Dropkick Murphys will wrap-up their trek in Boston. They’ll play three nights at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, followed by a final performance at the Citizens House of Blues on St. Patrick’s Day — March 17. The Mezingers and Teenage Bottlerocket will provide support on most dates, with The Bouncing Souls, Hot Water Music, and Cody Nilsen appearing at the final stop.

Dropkick Murphys previously toured in support of their last two albums: 2022’s This Machine Still Kills Fascists and 2023’s Okemah Rising. They recently dropped the single “Sirens.” The band, hailing from Quincy, Massachusetts, is best-known for New England favorites like “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” and “The State of Massachusetts.”

Find Dropkick Murphy’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

