The Florida Panthers franchise has sold out of season tickets for the 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) season. This marks the first time in the team’s history that all available season ticket inventory, known as “territory memberships,” have been completely purchased.

The Panthers’ momentum from last year, which saw them clinch the Stanley Cup for the first time, seems to have carried into the new season. While lower-level territory memberships sold out last year, this latest development goes even further, with all levels—lower, club, and upper—now fully claimed. The team officially announced the sellout as the 2024-25 NHL season kicked off.

Shawn Thornton, Chief Revenue Officer of the Florida Panthers, expressed the organization’s gratitude and excitement over the fan response.

“After a historic and exciting Championship season, we are thrilled to announce that our season tickets for the 2024-25 season are sold out thanks to our loyal and passionate South Florida fanbase,” Thornton said in a statement. “The energy and atmosphere of Amerant Bank Arena will continue to be electric this year, and we can’t wait to deliver exceptional experiences for our members.”

Though the season ticket inventory is gone, the Panthers have made sure that their games remain accessible to fans who may not have secured a territory membership. The team has reserved a portion of tickets and suites for single-game sales throughout the season, allowing fans the opportunity to still attend games.

Additionally, in response to the overwhelming demand for season tickets, the Panthers have created a waitlist for fans interested in future territory memberships.