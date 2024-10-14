French trio Caravan Palace is gearing up for their return to North America in 2025 with their latest tour, marking their first visit since 2022. The Paris-based band is set to launch a 24-date tour across North America in support of their fifth studio album, Gangbusters Melody Club, released earlier this year.

The North American leg of their tour is slated to kick off on March 14 in Mexico City at Auditorio BB. From there, the band is scheduled to make stops in major cities such as Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, and New York before their final performance on April 17 in Miami at Revolution.

Caravan Palace has made a name for themselves by fusing modern electronic music with vintage genres, creating a signature sound. Their latest album, Gangbusters Melody Club, draws inspiration from a 1930s radio broadcast and incorporates the expression “gangbusters.”

“It’s funny and vintage, which sums us up,” explained band member Charles Delaporte. “Plus, we love the word Club in that context — it evokes a secret society.”

Fans looking to catch Caravan Palace in concert can purchase their tickets by visiting one of the links below:

Caravan Palace Ticket Links

Caravan Palace tickets at MEGAseats

Caravan Palace tickets at caravanpalace.com

Caravan Palace tickets at StubHub

Caravan Palace tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Caravan Palace tickets at Vivid Seats

Caravan Palace North American Tour Dates

3/14 – Mexico City, MEX @ Auditorio BB

3/15 – Guadalajara, MEX @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio

3/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo

3/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

3/22 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

3/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

3/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fox Theatre

3/27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

3/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

3/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

3/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

4/1 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

4/3 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

4/4 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

4/5 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrew’s Hall

4/7 – Toronto, ONT @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

4/8 – Montreal, QUE @ L’Olympia

4/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale

4/11 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

4/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

4/13 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

4/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

4/16 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

4/17 – Miami, FL @ Revolution