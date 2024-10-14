Country star Garth Brooks has been accused of sexual assault and battery in a new lawsuit filed by a former makeup artist. The “Friends In Low Places” singer has filed a separate lawsuit, accusing the former artist of extortion and defamation.

Earlier this month, the accuser identified as Jane Roe filed the complaint in a California court. According to the suit, obtained by CNN, Brooks repeatedly exposed himself, shared sexual fantasies with her, regularly changed his clothes in front of her, and sent her sexually explicit text messages.

Additionally, Roe recounted two incidents in the suit; one where Brooks walked out of the shower naked and “grabbed her hands and forced them” onto his genitals while he spoke to her in sexually explicit language, and another where he allegedly raped her in a hotel room where he was recording a Grammy tribute performance.

Brooks filed his own lawsuit in a Mississippi federal court last month, according to Billboard, which was an attempt to block the allegations from going public. While the suit was originally filed against Jane Roe, Brooks refiled the case and listed the women’s real name, citing claims of extortion and defamation. The accuser’s attorney has moved to reseal her name and seek legal penalties.

“Garth Brooks just revealed his true self,” the accuser’s attorney Douglas H. Wigdor said in a statement. “Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim. With non legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don’t apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately.”

Brooks has denied the allegations, noting that “I am not the man they have painted me to be.”