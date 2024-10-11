Japanese pop sensation Kenshi Yonezu is heading to the U.S., South Korea, and Europe for the first time in his career.
The newly-announced dates kick-off at Seoul’s INSPIRE Arena on March 22 and 23. From there, he’ll appear at London’s Eventim Apollo, Zenith La Villette in Paris, and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. The run will wrap-up at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater. These dates follow Yonezu’s previously-announced 20-date run across Japan, Shanghai, and Taipei.
Yonezu will be touring in support of his new album, Lost Corner, which features his contributions to “Final Fantasy FINAL FANTASY XVI,” “Chainsaw Man,” and “The Boy and the Heron.” The record reached the Top 50 across three Billboard U.S. charts and debuted at No. 7 on Spotify’s global weekly Top Albums list.
“KICK BACK,” the opening theme for the anime series “Chainsaw Man,” became the first Japanese-language song to receive RIAA Gold certification. He also garnered attention for “The Boy and the Heron’s” “”Chikyuugi — Spinning Globe.”
Find Yonezu’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:
Kenshi Yonezu 2025 Tour Dates
Thu Jan 9 – Miyagi – Sekisui Heim Super Arena
Fri Jan 10 – Miyagi – Sekisui Heim Super Arena
Fri Jan 17 – Niigata – Toki Messe Niigata Convention Center
Sat Jan 18 – Niigata – Toki Messe Niigata Convention Center
Wed Jan 22 – Kanagawa – Yokohama Arena
Thu Jan 23 – Kanagawa – Yokohama Arena
Tue Jan 28 – Aichi – Aichi Sky Expo
Wed Jan 29 – Aichi – Aichi Sky Expo
Thu Jan 30 – Aichi – Aichi Sky Expo
Sat Feb 8 – Fukuoka – Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka
Sun Feb 9 – Fukuoka – Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka
Sat Feb 15 – Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka
Sun Feb 16 – Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka
Fri Feb 21 – Hokkaido – Sapporo Dome
Wed Feb 26 – Tokyo – Tokyo Dome
Thu Feb 27 – Tokyo – Tokyo Dome
Sat March 8 – Shanghai – Mercedes Benz Arena
Sun March 9 – Shanghai – Mercedes Benz Arena
Sat March 15 – Taipei – Taipei Arena
Sun March 16 – Taipei – Taipei Arena
Sat March 22 – Seoul – INSPIRE Arena
Sun March 23 – Seoul – INSPIRE Arena
Sun Mar 30 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
Tue Apr 1 – Paris, France – Zenith La Villette
Fri Apr 4 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Sun Apr 6 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater