Japanese pop sensation Kenshi Yonezu is heading to the U.S., South Korea, and Europe for the first time in his career.

The newly-announced dates kick-off at Seoul’s INSPIRE Arena on March 22 and 23. From there, he’ll appear at London’s Eventim Apollo, Zenith La Villette in Paris, and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. The run will wrap-up at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater. These dates follow Yonezu’s previously-announced 20-date run across Japan, Shanghai, and Taipei.

Yonezu will be touring in support of his new album, Lost Corner, which features his contributions to “Final Fantasy FINAL FANTASY XVI,” “Chainsaw Man,” and “The Boy and the Heron.” The record reached the Top 50 across three Billboard U.S. charts and debuted at No. 7 on Spotify’s global weekly Top Albums list.

“KICK BACK,” the opening theme for the anime series “Chainsaw Man,” became the first Japanese-language song to receive RIAA Gold certification. He also garnered attention for “The Boy and the Heron’s” “”Chikyuugi — Spinning Globe.”

Find Yonezu’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

Kenshi Yonezu 2025 Tour Dates

Thu Jan 9 – Miyagi – Sekisui Heim Super Arena

Fri Jan 10 – Miyagi – Sekisui Heim Super Arena

Fri Jan 17 – Niigata – Toki Messe Niigata Convention Center

Sat Jan 18 – Niigata – Toki Messe Niigata Convention Center

Wed Jan 22 – Kanagawa – Yokohama Arena

Thu Jan 23 – Kanagawa – Yokohama Arena

Tue Jan 28 – Aichi – Aichi Sky Expo

Wed Jan 29 – Aichi – Aichi Sky Expo

Thu Jan 30 – Aichi – Aichi Sky Expo

Sat Feb 8 – Fukuoka – Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka

Sun Feb 9 – Fukuoka – Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka

Sat Feb 15 – Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Sun Feb 16 – Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Fri Feb 21 – Hokkaido – Sapporo Dome

Wed Feb 26 – Tokyo – Tokyo Dome

Thu Feb 27 – Tokyo – Tokyo Dome

Sat March 8 – Shanghai – Mercedes Benz Arena

Sun March 9 – Shanghai – Mercedes Benz Arena

Sat March 15 – Taipei – Taipei Arena

Sun March 16 – Taipei – Taipei Arena

Sat March 22 – Seoul – INSPIRE Arena⁠

Sun March 23 – Seoul – INSPIRE Arena⁠

Sun Mar 30 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Tue Apr 1 – Paris, France – Zenith La Villette

Fri Apr 4 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sun Apr 6 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater