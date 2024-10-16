Live Nation has taken over the management of the Allas Live venue in Helsinki, marking the entertainment giant’s first entry into the Finnish venue market.

Allas Live, located in central Helsinki, provides a blend of entertainment and leisure, situated next to pools, saunas, and dining facilities. The open-air venue is within the Allas Sea Pool complex, a waterfront destination that has become popular among locals and tourists.

Raoul Grünstein, chairman of the board at Allas Sea Pool, noted how quickly Allas Live has grown since its launch in 2020.

“Allas Live was launched in 2020 and now with an audience of 95,000 people, has grown to become one of the most important concert venues in Helsinki, particularly during the summer season,” Grünstein said in a statement. “The new partnership will allow Allas Live to take its offering to the next level. We are looking forward to the arrival of international artists in particular and, of course, an increase in audience numbers.”

Tomi Saarinen, Managing Director of Live Nation Finland, expressed excitement about the new partnership with Allas Live.

“We’re excited to take on the management of Allas Live and expand Live Nation’s venue portfolio to Finland,” Saarinen said. “Located in the heart of the city, the venue is ideal for artists wanting to perform in Helsinki, and we’re looking forward to elevating live entertainment experiences for fans and artists. The demand for more summer events in Helsinki is clear, and we’re thrilled to be supporting the growth of the city’s cultural scene.”