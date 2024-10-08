Monster Energy AMA Supercross, part of the SuperMotocross World Championship series, will head to 16 different cities across 13 states in 2025.

The world’s best racers will compete in 17 races, crossing the country from California and Arizona to Alabama and Pennsylvania. Four rounds will take place in the Northeast, and this season, racers will stop at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium. Stops at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium and East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium are returning to the schedule after a one year hiatus.

The events will kick-off at Anaheim’s Angel Stadium on January 11, 2025, followed by Detroit’s Ford Field, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, and Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium will close-out the series on May 10.

Previous champions Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and defending Supercross and SuperMotocross World Champion Jett Lawrence from Australia will take their shot at another title, while other top contenders are vying for the crown, including Australia’s Hunter Lawrence, Ken Roczen from Germany, France’s Dylan Ferrandis, and former race winners or podium finishers Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, and Justin Cooper.

Find various ticketing options for this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross below:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Tickets at SuperCrossLive.com

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Tickets at StubHub

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Tickets at Vivid Seats

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Tickets at Ticket Club