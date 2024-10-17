“Real Women Have Curves” officially revealed its Broadway debut date in 2025.

Following a world premiere at American Repertory Theater in Massachusetts in 2023, the musical is set to begin performances April 1, 2025, ahead of an opening on April 27 in a Shubert-owned theatre to be announced.

The musical is based on Josefina López’s play of the same title, which was also adapted into an HBO film in 2002. It was co-written by George LaVoo alongside López. The story is set in 1980s Boyle Heights, Los Angeles where Ana resides with her immigrant parents. She has a dream of pursuing a life and a career in NYC, however, her family wants her to be with them and work at their garment factory.

“Is it worth sacrificing the dreams of her family? Or is Ana living her dream a fulfillment of theirs?” a synopsis of the production reads.

“Real Women Have Curves” musical features a book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and a score by Grammy Award-winning Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez. Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo owns both direction and choreography. Nadia DiGiallonardo is the music supervisor.

“Real Women Have Curves” will be produced by Barry Weissler, Fran Weissler, and Jack Noseworthy. Casting and additional creative team for the Broadway run will be announced at a later date.

Find more information via the musical’s official website.