The Formula One Australian Grand Prix went on sale Tuesday afternoon, but immediately after the sale began, fans were unable to purchase tickets. Ticketmaster is blaming a “global third-party outage” for the sale delay.

“Due to a global third-party outage, the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2025 general public onsale will be delayed until tomorrow Wednesday 9 October 12pm AEDT,” Ticketmaster said in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Fans took to social media to share their frustrations and concerns regarding Ticketmaster’s statement. Many questioned the outage and one fan even shared screenshots of Ticketmaster’s Application Programming Interface status feed, showing that the site was operational at the time of the sale.

Additionally, fans pointed out Ticketmaster’s infamous dynamic pricing practice, which increases ticket prices based on demand.

Already, ticket sales for the Australian Grand Prix have stirred up controversy. Australian Grand Prix CEO Travis Auld said that the price change is due to the cost of holding a Formula One event, telling News Corp that “I think the cost of holding global major events is increasing.”

“We are seeing unprecedented demand and we have got to try and balance that with keeping the event as accessible as possible and we’ve had a lot of conversations around that,” Auld said. “People have different views around that but that is certainly the intention.”

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2025 is set to run from March 13 to 16 at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit.