The British trip-hop band Massive Attack was set to tour the U.S. for the first time in five years, however, they’ve called-off all dates.

Massive Attack took to social media to share that “due to unforeseen circumstances,” the group had to cancel the upcoming five-date tour. The cancelled shows include an appearance at III Points Festival in Miami, as well as gigs in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, and Forest Hills. Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser, Horace Andy, and Young Fathers were slated to provide support.

No further information was given regarding the cancellations.

At this time, Massive Attack is still scheduled to perform at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on November 29. The concert is a part of their effort to reduce carbon emissions in the music industry.

Massive Attack — hailing from Bristol, UK — arrived on the scene in 1988 and released their debut, Blue Lines, in 1991. The record helped the trio garner attention with “Daydreaming” and “Unfinished Sympathy,” followed by “Sly” and “Karmacoma” from 1994’s Protection. The band last released the LP Heligoland in 2010 and the EP Eutopia in 2020.