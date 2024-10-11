The ticketing technology platform Victory Live has completed the sale of the ticket inventory management solution company Logitix, which was previously owned by the private equity firm ZMC.

ZMC partnered with Logitix in 2018 to help with the growing sophistication of the ticketing system and helped guide the company through the pandemic when events hit a standstill in 2020. ZMC’s Co-Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner Jordan Turkewitz noted that Logitix “preserved through the pandemic and emerged as a leading player.”

“When we began our partnership, Logitix was a founder-owned business with a unique technology around ticket pricing,” Turkewitz said. “Today, it is a global thought leader within the ticketing ecosystem, addressing the entire lifecycle of a ticket from rightsholder to consumer. We feel fortune that we had the opportunity to work with the company during this phase of its growth and remain excited about Logitix’s prospects.”

Logitix Chief Executive Officer Stu Halberg said “we are very proud of what we have built over the past several years with ZMC’s support.”

“We see immense benefits and significant growth opportunities through this new partnership,” Halberg said. “The combination of Victory Live’s impressive team, blue-chip partners, and investments in technology will play a valuable role in expanding the opportunities we have developed at Logitix, providing us with the scale and global footprint we need to achieve our vision and ensure long-term growth.”

Victory Live said the newly-announced acquisition will help accelerate growth and drive value for not only live events rightsholders, but ticket resellers and affiliate partners.

“We have enjoyed a long-standing commercial relationship with Logitix over the years,” Victory Live President Curtis Cheng noted, “and we look forward to bringing the company into the fold as part of our unified and integrated organization.”