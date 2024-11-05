Dave Matthews Band teamed-up with entertainment giant Live Nation to host the first-ever “zero waste” tour, which saw over 90% of waste from fans on the tour reused, composted, recycled, or donated.

The promoter revealed the news following DMB’s shows at 18 Live Nation venues in the U.S., which included “free water refill stations,” “zero-waste stations to collect disposable items,” and “onsite green teams hand-sorting all concert waste.”

Live Nation said 400 crew members contributed to the effort, noting that 100,000 pounds of trash were “diverted from landfill” and “3,200 meals were donated to local community organizations.” Additionally, 1,500 aluminum cans recycled on tour were used to create “top-of-the-line aluminum guitars gifted to Dave Matthews for charity.”

DMB isn’t alone; other artists across the industry have worked to hold environmentally-friendly shows. This year, Coldplay partnered with Live Nation, Warner Music, and MIT for a “comprehensive study of the live music industry’s carbon footprint.” The study has been extended through the fall to allow more data and analysis.

Billie Eilish has also actively spoken-out regarding the environment, working with Global Citizen, and The 1975 held the world’s first carbon-removed arena event at The O2 in London.