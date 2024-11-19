Genre-bending star Post Malone is heading out on his biggest headlining tour to date, dubbed “The Big Ass Stadium Tour.”

The trek will kick-off at Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium on April 29. From there, he’ll appear at stadiums across the country like Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, and the Rogers Centre in Toronto. He’ll make his debut at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium, and perform at New York City’s Citi Field, the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, and Seattle’s T-Mobile Park before wrapping-up at Oracle Park in San Francisco on July 1.

Throughout the run, breakout sensation Jelly Roll will provide direct support, with Sierra Ferrell appearing on most dates.

While Post Malone began his career in the hip-hop industry, garnering attention with “Congratulations” with Quavo, “Rockstar” with 21 Savage, “Better Now,” and “Sunflower” with Swae Lee,” he released his debut country album F-1 Trillion this year, landing at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

The album, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Album, included the singles “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen, “Pour Me a Drink” with Blake Shelton, and “Guy For That” with Luke Combs. The record also includes songs from his support on the tour — “Losers” featuring Jelly Roll and “Never Love You Again” featuring Ferrell.

A Citi presale will begin Wednesday, November 20 at 12 p.m. local time through Monday, November 25 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment Program. An artist presale kicks-off Friday, November 22 ahead of a general onsale Tuesday, November 26 at 12 p.m. local time. Fans can also score secondary tickets via Ticket Club.

Find Post Malone’s full list of stadium tour dates below:

Post Malone | “The Big Ass Stadium Tour”

Tue Apr 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium^

Sat May 03 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^

Wed May 07 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome^

Fri May 09 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium^

Sun May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium^

Tue May 13 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium^

Sun May 18 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field^

Tue May 20 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium^

Thu May 22 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field^

Sat May 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Mon May 26 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

Wed May 28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium^

Thu May 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park^

Sat May 31 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Mon Jun 02 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium

Wed Jun 04 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Sun Jun 08 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium*

Tue Jun 10 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Fri Jun 13 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sun Jun 15 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

Sat Jun 21 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium*

Tue Jun 24 – Boise, ID – Albertsons Stadium

Thu Jun 26 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Sat Jun 28 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

Tue Jul 01 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

*Without Jelly Roll

^With Sierra Ferrell