Broadway’s “Tammy Faye” will close its curtains on December 8. The West-End-transferred musical made its debut on the Great White Way with previews beginning on October 19, ahead of an opening on November 14. Once the show takes its final bow, it would have played 24 previews and 29 performances at the Palace Theatre.

West End’s acclaimed show had its world premiere at London’s Almeida Theatre in 2022, and made its way to the Main Stem eventually, with the two-time Olivier Award-winner Katie Brayben reprising her role as title character Tammy Faye Bakker. The two-time Tony Award-winner Christian Borle plays opposite Brayben, portraying the role of Jim Bakker, whereas Michael Cerveris stars as Jerry Falwell.

Featuring music by legendary songwriter Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham, and direction of Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold, “Tammy Faye” failed to fill more than two-thirds of its audience capacity in New York, despite its sold-out performances in London. In the week ending November 17, it drew a gross of $374,371 with an overall attendance of 5,732 (63% of capacity), according to the Guardian.

“Tammy Faye” garnered four Olivier Award nominations, including Best Musical, in the West End. Much of London creative team reunited for the Broadway production, however, reviews on U.S. media seem to be not favoring the production’s Broadway staging.

“Team ‘Tammy’ can’t figure out how to build likable and compelling characters who also do unquestionably bad things,” Johnny Oleksinski wrote in the New York Post. “Tammy Faye’s drug addiction, Jim’s affairs and their company’s bilking their followers are rushed. So, the show leans hard on broad one-liners instead.”

The show follows the story of televangelists Tammy Faye (Katie Brayben) and Jim Bakker (Christian Borle). Set against the backdrop of a studio in the 1970s, the musical delves into the transformative era where Faye and Bakker revolutionized the landscape of religion. “

Together, they build a nationwide congregation that puts the fun back into faith,” reads the synopsis. “But, even as Tammy dazzles on screen, jealous rivals plot behind the scenes, threatened by her determination to lead with love.”

In her review, the New York Times’ Elisabeth Vincentelli calls “Tammy Faye” “strangely bland” considering its larger-than-life subject matter.

“In book writer James Graham’s sweeping-yet-thin storytelling, Tammy’s flaws are softened, glossed over or blithely sung through,” Frank Rizzo wrote in his review in Variety. “Without a significant character to balance the bitter, to probe the psychology, or offer a perspective, it’s hard to have faith in the show.”

The show features choreography by Lynne Page, orchestration by Tom Deering and Mark Dickman, music supervision, arrangements, and additional music by Tom Deering, scenic design by Bunny Christie, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Neil Austin, and video design by Finn Ross.

Joining the team for the Broadway run is sound designer Nick Lidster for Autograph. Wig, hair, and make-up design is by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates. Casting is by C12 Casting’s Carrie Gardner and Jillian Cimini. The production of the Broadway run belongs to Rocket Stage, Greene Light Stage, and James L. Nederlander.