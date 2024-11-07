Welcome to Rockville 2025 has announced the initial lineup for its 2025 festival.

The event, set for May 15 through May 18 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, is set to span four days and showcase over 150 bands.

One of the acts for this year’s festival is the return of Dillinger Escape Plan, who will reunite with original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis for a set on “Stage 5” on Thursday, May 15. Their performance joins Thursday’s lineup that also includes Deafheaven, with the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed album Sunbather.

The lineup for Rockville’s opening day is rounded out by Quicksand, HEALTH, Converge, Full of Hell, and Harm’s Way are all slated to perform alongside Candy.

Notably, Quicksand just dropped a split EP with punk band Hot Water Music. HEALTH recently expanded on their album RAT WARS, adding new tracks. Full of Hell is also gearing up to release a collaborative album with artist Andrew Nolan. Meanwhile, Harm’s Way returned in 2023 with a fresh album, Common Suffering.

In addition to these artists, the festival’s promoter, Danny Wimmer Presents, is following its tradition of rolling out lineup announcements in stages. Rockville attendees can expect more announcements in the coming days as the full lineup is gradually unveiled.

Fans looking to catch all these acts live can secure their passes now, with tickets available for purchase through the festival’s official channels. For festivalgoers looking to stay up-to-date with the latest lineup announcements and detail can visit the Welcome to Rockville official website.