Whitechapel vocalist Phil Bozeman has called-off the band’s upcoming tour, citing mental health concerns.

Vocalist Phil Bozeman announced the news this week, noting in a video that their upcoming South American dates in Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, and Argentina “due to mental health concerns regarding myself.”

“I will be ok but I need time to get right for myself, my fiance, family, friends and all of you,” Bozeman said. “Your support is immeasurable. Thank you all so much for everything. Here’s to strengthening and healing. Take care of yourselves and never stay silent on your mental health. It is our foundation for life.”

Bozeman added that Thy Art Is Murder is still playing the shows and “you don’t want to miss them.”

In a follow-up video, Bozeman noted that he’s had a “traumatic childhood” and “I’ve been on mental health medications since I was a teenager.”

“I started to come off of them because I wanted to,” Bozeman said. “I wanted to not rely on medication months back. And it has had a very bad effect on me. I [have] been having mental health issues.”

He said that while he tried to stop the medication “cold turkey” before, it hasn’t worked, and now, after tapering off in a more healthy way, “it’s also come with consequences.”

“In a nutshell, yes, I’m just dealing with some mental health issues, and I just need time to correct all of this,” Bozeman said. “And to all our South American fans and Mexican fans and, yeah, getting on a plane and traveling over and over and over every day just seems like hell to me right now. I’m just coming to you as just a normal person. I’m just a normal person, just like all of you.”

“With the love and support of all the guys in the band, my family, my fiancee, I’m going to correct this. And [I] want to get better for not only myself, and my family, and friends, but also for you guys, so that I can continue to perform at the level that is expected of me.”

Find Bozeman’s full statement below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philip Bozeman (@philbozeman)

Whitechapel Latin America Dates — CANCELLED

11/27 Monterrey, MX @ Cafe Iguana

11/29 Guadalajara, MX @ C4 Concert House

11/30 Mexico City, MX @ Circo Volador

12/02 San Jose, CR @ Peppers Club

12/04 Bogota, CO @ Boho Room

12/06 Santiago, CL @ Teleton Theater

12/08 Sao Paulo, BR @ Cine Joia

12/10 Buenos Aires, AR @ Groove