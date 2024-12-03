K-pop artist Hwasa is gearing up for her first solo trek across North America, set for next spring.

Titled “HWASA LIVE TOUR [Twits] in North America,” the 11-city run comes on the heels of a fan-concert tour across Asia earlier this year where the singer-songwriter stopped in Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore.

The North American run will kick off March 11 at Moore Theatre in Seattle, then hit major cities including Oakland, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Brooklyn, Boston, and Toronto before concluding in Chicago at The Auditorium on April 3.

Hwasa first launched her music career as a member of K-pop girl group Mamamoo before having a breakthrough with her solo debut in 2019 with the single “Twit.” The track became a hit, garnering 80 million views on YouTube, and earned her multiple awards, including the Artist of the Year – Digital Music (February) Award at the Circle Chart Music Awards, as well as Best Solo Artist Award at the 2019 Golden Disc Awards. This instant success was followed by her debut EP “María” in 2020, which opened at No. 7 on the Billboard World Albums chart and No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes Albums Chart – a first for a Korean female solo artist.

The K-pop artist gained recognition with lyrics emphasizing the themes of self-acceptance, individuality, and body positivity in tracks like “I Love My Body” and her latest mini-album, O, with the title track “NA.”

March 2024 marked the announcement of Hwasa’s official fandom name, “TWITS”. Soon, she held her first ever fan-con tour in Seoul, Hong Kong, Taipei and Singapore, ahead of her upcoming North American trek.

Hwasa was also named on the “30 Under 30 Asia” list by Forbes in 2021.

Hwasa Live Tour [Twits] In North America 2025 Dates

Tue Mar 11 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Thu Mar 13 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

Sun Mar 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Wed Mar 19 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

Fri Mar 21 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sun Mar 23 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue Mar 25 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Thu Mar 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Sun Mar 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Apr 01 – Toronto, ON – History

Thu Apr 03 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium