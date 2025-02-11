Broadway’s “Wicked” is getting ready to welcome three new cast members to its production.

Beginning March 4, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Jenna Bainbridge, and Daniel Quadrino will take the stage at the Gershwin Theatre.

Williams will step into the role of Madame Morrible with Quadrino portraying Boq. Meanwhile, Bainbridge will make history as the first wheelchair-using actor to portray Nessarose on stage, following Marissa Bode’s performance in the film adaptation.

Additionally, on the same night, Lencia Kebede will make her Broadway debut as Elphaba, becoming the first Black actor to play the role full-time. Additionally, Allie Trimm will step into the part of Glinda. The cast also includes Brad Oscar as the Wizard, Jordan Litz as Fiyero, and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond.

Cast members Mary Kate Morrissey as Elphaba, Alexandra Socha as Glinda, Donna McKechnie as Madame Morrible, Natalie Ortega as Nessarose, and Jake Pederson as Boq will give their final performances on March 2.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, “Wicked” is inspired by Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. The story reimagines the origins of Elphaba and Glinda, offering a different perspective on the world of Oz.

Theatergoers can visit wickedthemusical.com for additional information and ticketing details.