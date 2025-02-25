City of Pelham to Buy Former Oak Mountain Amphitheatre from Live Nation

Alabama’s former Oak Mountain Amphitheatre is set to be acquired back by the City of Pelham from Live Nation.

The city revealed that it agreed to purchase the venue and its surrounding property — totaling 43 acres — for $5.3 million after the amphitheater is demolished. Pelham plans to use the property to expand its arts and entertainment district, which City Manager Gretchen DiFante called “a transformational opportunity.”

“This next chapter allows us to reimagine the area in a way that brings even more energy and vibrancy to the Pelham Arts & Entertainment District while providing amenities that enhance the experience for both residents and visitors,” DiFante said.

Officials plan to take advantage of the surrounding property — which includes a parking lot, adjoining property along Buck Creek, and a grass parking lot — to help bring tourism to the area. Mayor Gary Waters said this redevelopment opportunity can help “expand upon our efforts to create a thriving district that is attractive to businesses, visitors, and residents alike.”

Live Nation previously operated the venue for decades. The City of Pelham thanked the entertainment giant for its “significant role in making Pelham a live entertainment hub.”

In 2023, Live Nation revealed an official partnership to build and operate the new Coca-Cola Amphitheater in Birmingham. The venue is on track to be completed by either late May or early June of this year. Its upcoming shows can be found here.