Rock heavyweights Creed and Nickelback are bringing the nostalgia to the “Summer of ’99 and Beyond Fest” this year.
The festival is set to take place from Friday, July 18 to Saturday, July 19 at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin. Alongside the post-grunge icons of Nickelback, Friday night will see performances from Live, Daughtry, Tonic, Our Lady Peace, and Lit. Saturday will see Creed headline the show, alongside sets from 3 Doors Down, Sevendust, Mammoth WVH, Hinder, Vertical Horizon, and Fuel.
Tickets to the festival will be available with an artist presale starting on Wednesday, February 19 at 10 a.m. CT with the code SUMMEROF99, followed by a Live Nation presale Thursday, February 20 at 10 a.m. CT with the code DUET. A general on sale is slated for Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).
The Summer of 99 and Beyond Festival is set to commence in the middle of Creed’s “Summer of ’99 Tour.” The trek follows the band’s sold-out reunion run in 2024. Throughout the tour, 3 Doors Down and Daughtry will provide direct support, with Big Wreck and mammoth WVH opening the show, varying per date.
Find Creed’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Creed | Sumer of ’99 Tour 2025
04/09-13 – Miami, FL @ Summer of ’99 and Beyond Cruise
04/26 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach
07/09 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
07/11 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
07/12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
07/16 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
07/18 – East Troy, NY @ Alpine Valley (Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival)
07/19 – East Troy, NY @ Alpine Valley (Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival)
07/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
07/22 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
07/24 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
07/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/27 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
07/29 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
08/01 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
08/02 – Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
08/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/06 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/07 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
08/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
08/13 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
08/14 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
08/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/19 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
08/20 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
